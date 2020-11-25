Left Menu
Fast&Up joins hands with Delhi Half Marathon as energy drink partner

The 16th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) is set to take place on Sunday, and ahead of the showpiece event, Fast&Up has joined hands with ADHM as the official energy drink partner.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 14:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The 16th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) is set to take place on Sunday, and ahead of the showpiece event, Fast&Up has joined hands with ADHM as the official energy drink partner. Delhi Half Marathon will once again have the best athletes from around the world, running alongside our national elite, in the heart of our capital city.

ADHM will follow the highest level of safety standards, with bio-secure zones to ensure a COVID-free race for the elite runners. While the Elite runners will be at the start line at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on November 29, amateurs from across the globe will join them via the exclusive Airtel Delhi Half Marathon Mobile App. Participation this year will be from a convenient location, wherever you are.

Fast&Up, which is dedicated to offering athletes and fitness enthusiasts quality nutrition to boost energy during training, will provide energy drink support to the runners with their Fast&Up products and help them enhance their performance on race day. "It's an honour and privilege for us to be associated with the world's most prestigious half marathon. ADHM has been the frontrunner when it comes to the fitness revolution in India and the event has inspired many individuals to lead a healthy lifestyle," said Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO, Fast&Up in an official statement.

Along with associating with various brands from a wide range of sectors, the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon is also engaging with over 80 run clubs in the country, keeping in mind the affiliation of runners with ADHM. Fast&Up will also be providing them Reload and Energy Gel as a fuel for the marathon and engage the run clubs with various activities such as knowledge sessions, gamifications - spin the wheel, blogs from running centre, and communication of hero products, among others on ADHM's virtual platform - Playscape Active Hub as well.

"Our runners have always been our topmost priority and we are continuously putting in efforts to ensure that they experience the magic of distance running," said Vivek Singh, joint MD, Procam International "With this year's innovative race format runners across India can be part of the world's most prestigious half marathon - the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon using the exclusive mobile app," he added. (ANI)

