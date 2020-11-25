Left Menu
Russell's 'LPL involvement' news to me, says Phil Simmons

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has said that he was not aware of all-rounder Andre Russell going to Sri Lanka to play in the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL).

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:19 IST
West Indies' coach Phil Simmons (file image). Image Credit: ANI

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has said that he was not aware of all-rounder Andre Russell going to Sri Lanka to play in the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL). Russell will be turning up for Colombo Kings in the inaugural Lanka Premier League. However, the all-rounder had declined selection for Windies' tour of New Zealand and right now there is no clarity as to why Russell declined being available for T20I series against the Kiwis.

That's news to me. I haven't spoken to him since we came down here to New Zealand. He was at the IPL and I haven't spoken to him since then. I didn't know he was in Sri Lanka. I can't answer your question about that until I know what the whole situation is," ESPNCricinfo quoted Simmons as saying. When Windies had announced the squad for the series against New Zealand, it was said that Russell, along with Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis, had opted out of selection.

After being signed in the LPL draft, Russell had initially withdrawn from the tournament citing fitness issues, but he later declared himself as available. New Zealand and West Indies are slated to lock horns in three T20Is and two Tests.

The first T20I will be played at the Eden Park on Friday, November 27 while Russell will turn up for Colombo Kings in the LPL on Thursday, November 26. (ANI)

