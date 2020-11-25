Left Menu
Sports Ministry restores AAI's recognition after eight years

Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Wednesday granted the annual recognition to Archery Association of India (AAI) as a National Sports Federation (NSF), validating its elections held for new office-bearers earlier this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Wednesday granted the annual recognition to Archery Association of India (AAI) as a National Sports Federation (NSF), validating its elections held for new office-bearers earlier this year. AAI's recognition was withdrawn by the ministry on December 7, 2012 on account of its failure to conduct elections in accordance with the sports code despite the directions of the High Court.

This comes after AAI's independent elections and revocation of suspension by the World Archery and Indian Olympic Association. The recognition will be valid for one year. Sports ministry approved the appointment of Arjun Munda as president, Pramod Chandurkar (secretary general) and Rajendra Singh Tomar (treasurer). However, the ministry nullified the elections of P B War Nongbri (vice president) and K B Gurung and Kumjum Riba (joint secretaries) on account of the violation of certain provisions of the national sports code, 2011.

"It is pertinent to mention that after conduct of the abovesaid election of AAI, World Archery (international federation for Archery sport) has also lifted the suspension of AAI and as such at present the AAI has the recognition both of Indian Olympic Association and the World Archery. It is apparent that concerns of this Ministry for adherence of government guidelines by Archery Association of India have been resolved; accordingly, it has been decided to restore the Government recognition of AAI, which will be valid for one year from the date of issue of this letter," read a statement by Sports ministry. "AAI is also advised to incorporate such provisions of the Sports Code which do not have any referral in its constitution, within 6 months of issue of letter of restoration of recognition," it added.

AAI president Arjun Munda welcomed the decision and said that it will start a new chapter in Indian archery. "Now India will make its own identity in the game of archery in the world. There will be a renewed enthusiasm for archers. This recognition is also a victory of truth. Despite all the hurdles, according to the guidelines of the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court, the Archery Association of India election was concluded and the World Archery Association restored recognition after that. The Indian team's selection process for the Tokyo Olympics has also started. A new chapter has been started for Indian archery," Munda said. (ANI)

