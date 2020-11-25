Left Menu
Stoppage time penalty hand Mumbai win over FC Goa in ISL

Sergio Lobera's men had played much of the match with a man-advantage after Redeem Tlang got a first-half red card.

PTI | Margao | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:36 IST
Adam Le Fondre came to his side's rescue and scored from the spot in the stoppage time to hand Mumbai City FC a 1-0 win over hosts FC Goa in an Indian Super League match here on Wednesday. Sergio Lobera's men had played much of the match with a man-advantage after Redeem Tlang got a first-half red card. But some dogged defending from Goa and Mumbai's own lack of fluency looked to be taking the match to a draw.

But then, at the stroke of the final whistle, Le Fondre stepped up and fired in a penalty to ensure that Lobera got the better of his former team. Lobera made three changes to the side that lost to NorthEast United. Bartholomew Ogbeche and Mohamad Rakip were dropped with Ahmed Jahouh suspended following his red card. Amey Ranawde, Cy Stephen Goddard and Mourtada Fall all came into the starting eleven.

FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando named an attacking team. Left-back Saviour Gama was back in the side after a suspension while Tlang and Alberto Noguera were selected ahead of Princeton Rebello and Jorge Ortiz. The Gaurs had the first chance in the eighth minute when Noguera found Igor Angulo with a low cross, but the latter's poor first touch let him down. Mumbai played with intent with Le Fondre constantly troubling Goa's left flank. But they couldn't convert their dominance into chances as they failed to record a single shot on goal in the first session.

The Gaurs then suffered a huge blow in the 40th minute when Tlang was shown the red card for his two-footed tackle on Hernan Santana. Surprisingly, it was Goa who started more aggressively in the second half. They nearly took the lead just after restart when Angulo sprinted in the box, only to see his shot narrowly miss the target.

At the other end, Goa keeper Mohammed Nawaz almost gifted Mumbai a goal. His last-ditch clearance brushed the onrushing Le Fondre, but the touch wasn't enough to send the ball to the back of the net. With less than a quarter to go, Mandar Rao Dessai squandered a great chance. Le Fondre's low shot was met by the left-back, but with just the keeper at his mercy, his touch proved too heavy, sending the ball over the post.

After constant knocking, Mumbai were finally awarded a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time after Lenny Rodrigues handled Bipin Singh's header, and Le Fondre's powerful drive gave Nawaz, who dived in the right direction, no chance..

