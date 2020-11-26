Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Lacklustre Liverpool slump to 2-0 loss to Atalanta

Atalanta's Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens scored quickfire second-half goals to give them a comfortable 2-0 win over a toothless Liverpool, who barely managed a shot on target, in their Champions League Group D clash at Anfield on Wednesday.

Reuters | Liverpool | Updated: 26-11-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 03:30 IST
Soccer-Lacklustre Liverpool slump to 2-0 loss to Atalanta

Atalanta's Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens scored quickfire second-half goals to give them a comfortable 2-0 win over a toothless Liverpool, who barely managed a shot on target, in their Champions League Group D clash at Anfield on Wednesday. After the home side fielded an experimental lineup featuring three teenagers in Rhys Williams, Neco Williams and Curtis Jones, Ilicic put the visitors ahead on the hour mark with a deft volley from an inswinging cross from Alejandro Gomez.

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp reshuffled his pack, bringing Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson off the bench, but his side quickly conceded a second as Gosens volleyed home Hans Hateboer's knockdown from close range in the 63rd minute. Liverpool could not bounce back and though they still lead the group on nine points, both Atalanta and Ajax Amsterdam, who beat bottom side Midtjylland 3-1, are now two points behind with two games left to play.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump refuses to accept Biden's win as transition proceeds

President Donald Trump has baselessly claimed anew that he had won the election and uttered repeated falsehoods as he called into an event held by Pennsylvania Republicans to investigate unproven allegations of voter fraud. This was an elec...

Trump pardons former adviser Flynn, who pleaded guilty in Russia probe

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Trumps pardon...

Soccer world mourns as Argentina great Maradona dies aged 60

Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time before drug and alcohol addiction marred his career, died on Wednesday at his home in Argentina after suffering a heart attack, his lawyer said. He was 60. Be...

Soccer-Maradona - the greatest street footballer

Diego Maradonas famous second goal against England in the 1986 World Cup began with the tightest of turns by the Argentine and the deftest of touches to begin his incredible, unstoppable, dribble goalwards.It was the kind of technique and i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020