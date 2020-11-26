Soccer-Lacklustre Liverpool slump to 2-0 loss to Atalanta

Atalanta's Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens scored quickfire second-half goals to give them a comfortable 2-0 win over a toothless Liverpool, who barely managed a shot on target, in their Champions League Group D clash at Anfield on Wednesday. After the home side fielded an experimental lineup featuring three teenagers in Rhys Williams, Neco Williams and Curtis Jones, Ilicic put the visitors ahead on the hour mark with a deft volley from an inswinging cross from Alejandro Gomez.

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp reshuffled his pack, bringing Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson off the bench, but his side quickly conceded a second as Gosens volleyed home Hans Hateboer's knockdown from close range in the 63rd minute. Liverpool could not bounce back and though they still lead the group on nine points, both Atalanta and Ajax Amsterdam, who beat bottom side Midtjylland 3-1, are now two points behind with two games left to play.