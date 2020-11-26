Cameron White to continue as Adelaide Strikers' assistant coach

Former Australia cricketer Cameron White will continue his coaching career as an assistant with the Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), the club announced on Thursday. White, a playing member with the Strikers in BBL season nine, announced his retirement from professional cricket in August to turn his attention to coaching.

"I enjoyed my time with the Strikers last season and after making the call to finish up my playing career, I'm really looking forward to this next chapter in cricket," White said in an official statement. "I assisted in some coaching during BBL|09 and it was a buzz then, so I knew when my career finished up that I would keep pursuing it," he added.

White was a mainstay of Australia's ODI side between 2007 and 2011, hitting two tons and standing in as captain for Michael Clarke on one occasion in 2011. He was also appointed Victoria's youngest-ever captain in 2003, with a wealth of knowledge in the game to only benefit the playing group alongside head coach Jason Gillespie and senior assistant Joe Dawes.

"Cameron was obviously a fantastic player all through his career and his understanding of the game makes him a great addition to our coaching staff," said Gillespie. "He showed that with the team already last year and they really took to him and picked his brain, so we're really looking forward to welcoming him back in this role ahead of BBL 10," he added. (ANI)