Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Vinicius double as Spurs thrash Ludogorets

The 25-year-old put Tottenham in front after 16 minutes when Alli's ball intended for Bale deflected off a Ludogorets player into the path of Vinicius who rolled in an easy finish. Tottenham were totally dominant and Alli was also involved in the second goal, unselfishly squaring to Vinicius after Tanguy Ndombele's shot was parried out by goalkeeper Plamen Iliev.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-11-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 03:34 IST
Soccer-Vinicius double as Spurs thrash Ludogorets

Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius opened his account for Tottenham Hotspur with two first-half goals and Harry Winks scored a spectacular long-range effort in a 4-0 win over Ludogorets in Group J of the Europa League on Thursday. Victory put Tottenham into second place in the standings with two games remaining, level on points with Royal Antwerp who won 2-0 away at Austrian side LASK.

Welsh forward Gareth Bale started for Tottenham, as did out-of-favour Dele Alli, but it was Vinicius, signed on loan from Benfica as backup for Harry Kane, who took his chance to shine. The 25-year-old put Tottenham in front after 16 minutes when Alli's ball intended for Bale deflected off a Ludogorets player into the path of Vinicius who rolled in an easy finish.

Tottenham were totally dominant and Alli was also involved in the second goal, unselfishly squaring to Vinicius after Tanguy Ndombele's shot was parried out by goalkeeper Plamen Iliev. Just past the hour mark Winks enlivened the second period when he received the ball from a throw-in some 50 metres out on the left and launched a shot that flew over the head of Iliev.

Tottenham were not finished, though, and Vinicius teed up Lucas Moura to fire his side's fourth. There was still time for 16-year-old striker Dane Scarlett to come off the bench for his Spurs debut and become the club's youngest-ever player to appear for the first team.

Scarlett almost capped a memorable day with a chance in stoppage time but his shot rolled across the face of goal.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dyson to invest $3.7 billion to double product range by 2025

Dyson, the inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, said it would invest 2.75 billion pounds 3.67 billion in new technology in the next five years to double its product portfolio, including devices that would take it beyond the home. Founded...

Mexico opens anti-monopoly probe against Wal-Mart de Mexico

Mexicos anti-monopoly commission has said it has begun a formal investigation into possible monopolistic practices in wholesale and retail goods distribution and sales, a probe that appears to involve Wal-Marts Mexican subsidiary. While the...

Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. In the nearest he has come to a concession, Republican Trump said if Biden is certified the ...

Memorial plaque for Jewish victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks unveiled at Israel synagogue

Jewish outreach movement Chabad has unveiled a plaque at its synagogue in Israels southern coastal city of Eilat in the memory of six Jews killed in the 2611 Mumbai terror attacks, demanding that the perpetrators of the carnage be brought t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020