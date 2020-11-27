Left Menu
Soccer-Napoli win emotional first match after Maradona's death

Maradona died of a heart attack on Wednesday at the age of 60. Once the game started, Napoli dominated and created several chances before Rijeka full back Armando Anastasio, under pressure from Matteo Politano, turned Piotr Zielinski's shot into his own net five minutes before halftime.

Reuters | Naples | Updated: 27-11-2020 03:38 IST
Napoli overcame Croatian side Rijeka 2-0 on Thursday in their first match since the death of Diego Maradona, the Italian club's greatest and most popular player. On an emotionally-charged evening, the Napoli team took the field for the Europa League game wearing number 10 shirts with Maradona's name emblazoned on the back, while a photograph of the Argentine idol stared down from the electronic scoreboard.

Banners showing images of Maradona, who led Napoli to two Serie A titles during seven extraordinary seasons at the club in the 1980s, were placed around the San Paolo stadium, which was eerily empty and quiet due to COVID-19 regulations. Although spectators were not allowed into the ground itself, however, fans gathered outside the stadium chanting "Diego, Diego" and other anthems.

Hundreds of blue and white Napoli scarves were tied to railings outside the stadium, and flowers, children's pictures, church candles and even a bottle of wine were laid out along the pavement in a makeshift shrine. Maradona died of a heart attack on Wednesday at the age of 60.

Once the game started, Napoli dominated and created several chances before Rijeka full back Armando Anastasio, under pressure from Matteo Politano, turned Piotr Zielinski's shot into his own net five minutes before halftime. Hirving Lozano made the result safe in the 75th minute, controlling Lorenzo Insigne's pass before slotting the ball past Ivan Nevistic to leave Napoli top of Group F with nine points from four games, two ahead of AZ Alkmaar and Real Sociedad.

