Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arsenal, Leicester, Hoffenheim advance in Europa League

Carlos Vinícius scored his first two goals for Tottenham while Harry Winks netted a spectacular one from 56 yards as a dominant Spurs side beat Bulgarian team Ludogorets 4-0. AC Milan failed to win for the second straight game as the Italian powerhouse was held to a 1-1 draw at Lille, while Rangers was held 2-2 by Benfica after giving up a two-goal lead against the Portuguese side for the second game in a row.

PTI | London | Updated: 27-11-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 09:31 IST
Arsenal, Leicester, Hoffenheim advance in Europa League

Arsenal's academy products helped the team cruise into to the knockout stage of the Europa League while Leicester needed a late equalizer from Jamie Vardy to advance. Arsenal's record signing Nicolas Pépé showed his better side after he was sent off in a 0-0 draw at Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday, scoring the opening goal in a 3-0 away victory at Norway's Molde. The homegrown talents did the rest as Reiss Nelson doubled the lead and Folarin Balogun — less than a minute after coming on as a substitute — netted the third with his first goal for the club.

Hoffenheim and Leicester also progressed into the round of 32 with two matches to spare. The Premier League club equalized three times in a 3-3 draw at Braga, with Vardy grabbing the final goal in injury time. Carlos Vinícius scored his first two goals for Tottenham while Harry Winks netted a spectacular one from 56 yards as a dominant Spurs side beat Bulgarian team Ludogorets 4-0.

AC Milan failed to win for the second straight game as the Italian powerhouse was held to a 1-1 draw at Lille, while Rangers was held 2-2 by Benfica after giving up a two-goal lead against the Portuguese side for the second game in a row. A minute of silence was observed before all the matches to honor Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday at the age of 60.

Maradona's former club Napoli paid special tribute to the Argentine before a 2-0 win over Rijeka. ARSENAL ADVANCES Arsenal used a second-half scoring burst to maintain a perfect record with four wins from four.

Just a minute after hitting the crossbar, Pépé curled a ball into a top corner of the net five minutes into the second half. Pépé has struggled to establish himself in the team for Premier League games after moving to Arsenal from French club Lille last summer in a deal worth a reported 80 million euros ($89 million) but he's leading the charge in the Europa League.

He has scored three goals in the competition this season and set up another two for Arsenal. Five minutes later, Joe Willock — another academy product — provided a fine cross for Nelson to tap in the second. Balogun finished it off from close range seven minutes from time.

Arsenal tops Group B with 12 points, six more than Molde. Rapid Vienna faced Dundalk later Thursday. VARDY'S LAST-GASP EQUALIZER Vardy equalized five minutes into stoppage time to put Europa League newcomer Leicester into the next stage.

Fransérgio had put the hosts 3-2 up four minutes earlier. In the previous round, Leicester beat Braga 4-0 at home. This time, it was 1-0 down after Al Musrati scored four minutes into the game.

Harvey Barnes canceled that out five minutes later with an angled shot high into the net, but Paulinho restored the host's one-goal advantage in the 24th from close range. Luke Thomas netted Leicester's second equalizer in the 79th.

Leicester leads Group G with 10 points, with Braga on seven. Zorya Luhansk won 3-0 at AEK Athens, putting both teams on three points. WINKS LET'S FLY Vinícius gave Tottenham the lead 16 minutes into the game after he met a deflected pass from Dele Alli to beat Ludogorets goalkeeper Plamen Iliev on-on-one.

The Brazilian added his second in the 34th. Tanguy Ndombélé started the move with a run up the field before unleashing a low shot that was parried by Iliev, with Dele crossing for the forward to net again. Harry Winks made it 3-0 in the second half from near the halfway line on the left, lobbying a spectacular shot over the keeper and into the net. It was his third goal for Spurs.

Vinícius set up Lucas Moura in the box to finish the rout with his third goal in four Europa League games. With nine points, Tottenham is tied atop Group J with Royal Antwerp, which won 2-0 at LASK.

OTHER GROUPS Matteo Politano and Hirving Lozano scored for Napoli against Rijeka as the hosts paid tribute to Maradona, who led them to its only two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990. Hoffenheim took the lead through Christoph Baumgartner in the 77th and substitute Andrej Kramarić added a penalty in the 89th as the German team advanced from Group L. The Bundesliga club has 12 points, three more than Red Star Belgrade, which won 2-0 at Gent.

After Lille stunned AC Milan 3-0 at the San Siro in the previous round, it drew 1-1 with the Italian powerhouse at home to stay top of Group H with eight points. Milan is second, a point behind. Sparta Prague is another point back after beating Celtic 4-1 at home. Celtic has just one point. In Group I, Villarreal leads with 10 points after a 1-1 away draw at 10-man Maccabi Tel-Aviv, which is second with seven. Sivasspor is on six after winning 3-2 against Qarabağ.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Disappointed that Kerala Blasters didn't have two more points, says coach Vicuna

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna was disappointed not to have got all three points after the Kochi-based club had dominated the proceedings in the first half against NorthEast United on Thursday. Goals from Sergio Cidoncha 5 and Ga...

Entertainment News Roundup: South Korea's BTS snags first ever Grammy nomination for a K-Pop band; From the musician's own vault comes documentary 'Zappa' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Denmarks Mads Mikkelsen to replace Depp in next Fantastic Beasts movieDanish actor Mads Mikkelsen has been chosen to replace Johnny Depp in the upcoming third film in the Fantastic...

Impetus recognized among India's 75 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2020

NEW DELHI, Nov. 27, 2020 PRNewswire -- Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., a software, products and services company focusing on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises, has been recognized among Indias 75 Best Workplaces in IT IT-...

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police fire tear gas shells to disperse farmers at Singhu border

The Delhi Police on Friday used tear gas shells to disperse a group of farmers who had reached the Singhu border as part of their Delhi Chalo march to protest against the Centres new farm laws, a senior police officer said. The shells were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020