Dane Scarlett becomes youngest-ever player to appear for Tottenham

ANI | London | Updated: 27-11-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 09:45 IST
Dane Scarlett (Photo/ Tottenham Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Dane Scarlett on Friday became Tottenham's youngest-ever player to play for the club, following his appearance in the Europa League match. Tottenham secured a commanding 4-0 win over Ludogorets in the match.

"16 years and 247 days old @DScarlett09 becomes our youngest ever player in a competitive game!" Tottenham tweeted. Carlos Vinicius scored the opening goal of the match in the 16th minute before finding the net again in the 34th minute to hand Tottenham a 2-0 lead.

In the second half, Harry Winks and Lucas Moura scored one goal each as the club registered a dominating win. This was Tottenham's third win from the four matches that they have played so far in this season of the Europa League. Tottenham will next take on Chelsea in the Premier League on November 29. (ANI)

