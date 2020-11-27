Making Tottenham debut is dream come true: Scarlett

After making a debut for Tottenham, Dane Scarlett said it is a "dream come true" moment for him. Tottenham competed against Ludogorets in the Europa League here on Friday. With this appearance, Scarlett also became Tottenham's youngest-ever player to play for the club.

"A year ago sustaining a season ending Knee injury. To making my @SpursOfficial debut, also becoming the youngest ever Spurs player is a dream come true for me and my family. Thanks to everyone that's supported this far. It was a shame I had to make my debut without you Spurs fans," Scarlett tweeted. Whereas, Tottenham wrote: "16 years and 247 days old @DScarlett09 becomes our youngest ever player in a competitive game!"

Tottenham secured a commanding 4-0 win over Ludogorets in the match. Carlos Vinicius scored the opening goal of the match in the 16th minute before finding the net again in the 34th minute to hand Tottenham a 2-0 lead.

In the second half, Harry Winks and Lucas Moura scored one goal each as the club registered a dominating win. This was Tottenham's third win from the four matches that they have played so far in this season of the Europa League. Tottenham will next take on Chelsea in the Premier League on November 29. (ANI)