Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Lot has change for better after becoming a father, says Pandya

After having a splendid performance with the bat in the first ODI against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya shed light on fatherhood and admitted that a "lot has changed" in his life after the birth of his son Agastya and that the change has been for better.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 27-11-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 22:12 IST
Ind vs Aus: Lot has change for better after becoming a father, says Pandya
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After having a splendid performance with the bat in the first ODI against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya shed light on fatherhood and admitted that a "lot has changed" in his life after the birth of his son Agastya and that the change has been for better. Pandya, returning to the international circuit after the gap of more than a year, smashed 90 off 76 balls but failed to put his side over the line as it suffered a 66-run defeat while chasing a monumental target of 375.

The visitors were never really in the game except for a brief stage when opener Shikhar Dhawan (74) and Hardik Pandya (90) put on 128 runs for the fifth wicket. The top half of the innings had left a lot to be desired even though openers Mayank Agarwal and Dhawan did get off to a flier and added 53 in the first five overs. Pandya and Dhawan did look to counter and keep wickets in the bag, but the ever-increasing asking rate saw them both perish as they looked to take on Zampa. With Pandya dismissed in the 39th over, it was all about completing the formalities for the hosts. In the end, India was restricted to 308/8 in their 50 overs.

On July 30, Hardik had shared the news of his fiance Natasa Stankovic and him becoming proud parents following the birth of their first child -- Agastya. The couple got engaged in Dubai on January 1. "It is a different feeling now. Obviously, after becoming a father, you automatically become calmer and you think about life in a different way. My perspective towards my family has changed, as a person I have changed and I think the change has come for the better. I'm missing them and waiting for going home. I left him (Agastya) when he was 15-day-old and now when I will return he will be 4-month-old," Pandya said in a virtual press-conference after the match.

"A lot has changed but all for good and it was the best time of my life," he added. The hosts won the toss and opted to bat first. Skipper Aaron Finch (114) and Steve Smith's (105) tons guided the hosts to a mammoth 374/6 in their 50 overs.

Defending the target, leg-spinner Adam Zampa joined Josh Hazlewood with the ball to derail the Indian batting line-up. While Zampa finished with figures of 4/54 from his 10, Hazlewood picked three from his 10 overs and gave away 55 runs. Both the teams will face-off in the second ODI on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazilian politics hit by wave of violence ahead of Sunday vote

Brazilians return to the polls in 57 cities on Sunday for the runoffs of municipal elections that have seen surging violence involving assassinations and physical attacks on candidates.In two months of campaigning leading up to the first ro...

Ranaut's `PoK' comment was unfortunate: Hasan Mushrif

Actor Kangana Ranauts tweet likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir PoK was unfortunate, Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif said on Friday. The Bombay High Court earlier in the day declared the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations BMC a...

Bhumi Pednekar gives sneak-peek of love-ballad 'Baras Baras' from 'Durgamati'

Ahead of the release of the first song Baras Baras from her upcoming horror-thriller Durgamati, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Friday gave a glimpse of the track to her fans. The 31-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a teaser of the song th...

Four killed due to Nivar cyclone in TN; Centre, state announce relief

The Centre on Friday pledged all support to cyclone Nivar-affected Tamil Nadu with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Palaniswami announcing relief to the kin of those killed. Nivar which wreaked havoc in 18 districts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020