Cricket-Sydney Thunder outshine Melbourne Stars to win Women's Big Bash League

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:58 IST
Cricket-Sydney Thunder outshine Melbourne Stars to win Women's Big Bash League

The Sydney Thunder secured their second Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) title on Saturday after an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Melbourne Stars in the final in Sydney. Set a target of just 87 runs to win their first title since the inaugural 2015-16 season, the Thunder romped home in 13.4 overs to become the joint-most successful team in the league alongside the Sydney Sixers and the Brisbane Heat.

The Stars took three wickets during the chase before Thunder skipper Rachael Haynes (21 not out) came to the crease to join Heather Knight (26 not out), who wrapped things up with a six over long off. "It's an incredible feeling. It's an amazing effort from everyone at the club," Haynes said at the presentation ceremony.

"I'd like to thank all the international players and staff who went through quarantine to get the tournament up and running." The entire WBBL season was played in Sydney due to state border restrictions in place to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, and all 59 matches were held across five venues in the city.

Earlier, the Stars were left thunderstruck when they were held to 86-9 in their allotted 20 overs - the lowest total in a WBBL final - as all six Thunder bowlers picked up at least one wicket. South African Shabnim Ismail was the pick of the bowlers, getting rid of both openers to go with her 16 dot balls in four overs, while Australian Sammy-Jo Johnson also picked up two wickets.

England veteran Katherine Brunt top-scored for the Stars with an unbeaten 22 and kept the scoreboard ticking over even as the team struggled to find the ropes at the North Sydney Oval. Players from both teams took a knee before the game in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The match also marked the first time two women - Claire Polosak and Eloise Sheridan - officiated a major domestic final in Australia.

