ISL 7: FC Goa's Redeem Tlang issued show-cause notice

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to FC Goa's Redeem Tlang for his direct red card incident against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 28-11-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 17:59 IST
FC Goa's Redeem Tlang (Photo/ Redeem Tlang Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to FC Goa's Redeem Tlang for his direct red card incident against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). Tlang's red card offence which came about by a high boot on Mumbai City's Hernan Santana, was referred to the AIFF body. Upon analysing the video, the disciplinary committee concluded that it was a serious foul play as it was a tackle that endangered the safety of an opponent.

"The player has been asked to show cause as to why no additional sanction be imposed upon him, in accordance with the regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code," the ISL stated in an official release. Now, Tlang will remain ineligible for selection as he serves an automatic one-match ban in FC Goa's next game against NorthEast United on November 30.

FC Goa have played two matches in this season of the ISL so far. The side lost one match, while the other ended in a draw. (ANI)

