Left Menu
Development News Edition

AC Milan beats Fiorentina 2-0 to remain top, unbeaten

Roma can move into second, three points below Milan, if it wins at Napoli later in what will be an emotional match. Milan could have extended its lead early in the second half but Hakan Çalhanoğlu's strike came off the post. OTHER MATCHES Udinese was missing a number of players because of the coronavirus but managed to win 3-1 at Lazio.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 29-11-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 22:07 IST
AC Milan beats Fiorentina 2-0 to remain top, unbeaten

Despite the absence of its coach and star striker AC Milan maintained its unbeaten start to the Serie A season by beating Fiorentina 2-0 on Sunday to ensure it would end the weekend at the top of the table. An Alessio Romagnoli header and a Franck Kessié penalty in the first half secured the victory in front of the watching Zlatan Ibrahimović, who was injured but cheering his teammates on from the stands.

Milan coach Stefano Pioli was also still absent after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Rossoneri moved five points clear of Inter Milan and Sassuolo, which both played on Saturday. Roma can move into second, three points below Milan, if it wins at Napoli later in what will be an emotional match. It is Napoli's first Serie A game since former player Diego Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina.

There was a tribute to Maradona at San Siro, as there was in all the Serie A matches this weekend. That included a minute's silence for the former Napoli player, while his image was also projected on the stadium screens again in the 10th minute, in honor of his shirt number. Milan took the lead in the 17th minute when Romagnoli was left unmarked to head in a corner at the back post.

Dušan Vlahović almost equalized shortly after but his effort was tipped onto the post by Gianluigi Donnarumma. Instead, it was Milan that doubled its lead in the 28th when Kessié converted a penalty after Alexis Saelemaekers was tripped by Germán Pezzella.

Kessié had another penalty saved by Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski five minutes from time following a foul by Martín Cáceres on Theo Hernández. Milan could have extended its lead early in the second half but Hakan Çalhanoğlu's strike came off the post.

OTHER MATCHES Udinese was missing a number of players because of the coronavirus but managed to win 3-1 at Lazio. Tolgay Arslan, Ignacio Pussetto and Fernando Forestieri scored for Udinese before a late Ciro Immobile penalty.

Bologna beat bottom club Crotone 1-0. Cagliari was playing Spezia later..

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's COVID curfew fails to contain surging second wave

Coronavirus deaths in Turkey rose to a record for the seventh consecutive day on Sunday and the number of new cases remained high despite efforts by President Tayyip Erdogans government to contain a second wave of infections.Turkey is expec...

UP CM lays foundation stone for data centre in Greater Noida, orders setting up hospital near Jewar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a data centre to be developed at Greater Noida. The chief minister also directed officials to establish a 100-bed hospital and a trauma centre near the Yam...

All educational institutions to remain closed across J-K till year end

Issuing fresh COVID-related guidelines, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said all educational institutions would remain closed till December 31 while no fresh permission or passes are required for activities which were already...

New York City public schools will begin to reopen with weekly COVID-19 testing

New York Citys public schools will begin to reopen for in-person learning on Dec. 7, starting with elementary schools for students whose parents agree to weekly tests for the novel coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020