Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Grosjean has 'miracle' escape from fiery Bahrain crash

Haas said the last recorded speed of the car was 221kph while a spokesman for the sport's governing FIA said the impact measured more than 50G. "We just haven’t seen anything like that since Gerhard's accident in Imola all those years ago," said Hill, referring to a fiery 1989 crash that ruptured the fuel tank on Austrian Gerhard Berger's Ferrari.

Reuters | Manama | Updated: 30-11-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 01:30 IST
Motor racing-Grosjean has 'miracle' escape from fiery Bahrain crash
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Romain Grosjean leaped to safety in a 'miracle' escape after his Haas car was ripped in half and engulfed in flames in a first-lap accident that halted Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. The 34-year-old Frenchman, who was able to free himself from the wreckage and jump clear of the fire after the car penetrated the barriers, was taken to a nearby military hospital for checks.

His team said he would remain in hospital overnight for treatment to burns on the back of both hands. X-rays had shown no fractures, they added. "It is a miracle he is alive," said Britain's 1996 world champion Damon Hill, expressing his "absolute shock and horror" at the images on Sky television.

FIA medical delegate Ian Roberts rushed forward to assist Grosjean as marshals extinguished the burning car. Haas said the last recorded speed of the car was 221kph while a spokesman for the sport's governing FIA said the impact measured more than 50G.

"We just haven't seen anything like that since Gerhard's accident in Imola all those years ago," said Hill, referring to a fiery 1989 crash that ruptured the fuel tank on Austrian Gerhard Berger's Ferrari. Replays showed the Frenchman, whose Formula One career already looked to be coming to an end with Haas having announced the departure of both their drivers at the end of the year, jumping out of the flames as marshals set off extinguishers.

The race was delayed for an hour and 20 minutes as track workers removed the wrecked barrier and replaced it. Lewis Hamilton, who has already won a record-equalling seventh title and was leading from pole position when the red flags came out, shook his head in disbelief as he watched replays.

"I'm so grateful Romain is safe. Wow... the risk we take is no joke, for those of you out there that forget that we put our life on the line for this sport and for what we love to do," said Hamilton on Twitter. "Thankful to the FIA for the massive strides we've taken for Romain to walk away from that safely."

HALO HELP The death last year of Formula Two racer Anthoine Hubert at the Belgian Grand Prix was the first fatality at an F1 race weekend since Brazilian Ayrton Senna and Austrian Roland Ratzenberger died at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Jules Bianchi suffered serious head injuries in a crash at the Japanese Grand Prix in October 2014, succumbing to them in July the following year. Hill said the halo head protection device, introduced in 2018, appeared to have saved the Frenchman from serious injury and Haas principal Guenther Steiner agreed.

"When you see what is going on out there, if you see the barrier that is torn down, it's unbelievable," said Steiner. "I think we were lucky by being unlucky... we got away with it, I think."

Medical car driver Alan van der Merwe, one of the first on the scene, said it had taken "a little while" to process the situation. "I'm sure it was only a second or so but it felt like ages. And then Romain just actually started to get out of the car himself which is pretty amazing after an accident like that," said the South African.

"The halo, the barriers, the seatbelts, everything worked how it should. Without just one of those things it could have been a very different outcome."

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

Health News Roundup: Johnson tells Tory MPs tiered restrictions have senset; UK secures 2 million more doses of Moderna's and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rocket attack causes fire at oil refinery in northern Iraq

A rocket attack in northern Iraq on Sunday caused a large fire to break out at an oil refinery, briefly halting operations, the countrys Oil Ministry said. The fire hit a fuel storage tank at the small Siniya refinery in Salahuddin province...

Trump questions whether Supreme Court would hear election challenge as options dwindle

President Donald Trump on Sunday questioned whether the Supreme Court would ever hear a case airing his unproven allegations of widespread election fraud as senior U.S. Republicans said a transition to a Joe Biden presidency looked inevitab...

Trump senior aide Kushner and team heading to Saudi Arabia, Qatar

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his team are headed to Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week for talks in a region simmering with tension after the killing of an Iranian nuclear scientist.A senior administration official said on Sun...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3:05 PM EDT on Sunday, Nov 29

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 305 PM ET on Sunday - - - -NFL Sundays game coverage all times ETChargers at Bills, 1 p.m. Giants at Bengals, 1 p.m.Dolphins at Jets, 1 p.m. Raiders at Falcons, 1 p.m.Panthers at Vikings, 1 p.m. Cardinals at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020