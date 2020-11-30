Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Broncos' emergency QB gets rough introduction to NFL

"But when I got the call it was pure excitement, of course there was nerves and disbelief." Earlier on Sunday Lock apologized for not following the NFL's guidelines for masks. He said in a statement the Broncos were taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously but that the quarterbacks did not follow protocols when they held a meeting together.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2020 07:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 07:07 IST
NFL-Broncos' emergency QB gets rough introduction to NFL

With COVID-19 related issues leaving the Denver Broncos without a quarterback for Sunday's game against New Orleans, practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton was thrust into the starting role and got a quick lesson on just how tough the position can be.

Hinton played quarterback in college but his first NFL start went pretty much as anyone would expect as he finished 1-for-9 in passing for 13 yards and two interceptions in a 31-3 loss to the Saints. The 23-year-old, who made his NFL debut on less than 24 hours' notice, said he only had time to learn about 20-30 plays ahead of kickoff.

"Coming in I knew that I had no idea what the state of the game was like. I am familiar with our concepts but it's a lot different from quarterback," said Hinton. "We knew it would be a tough situation but it was a challenge I was willing to take."

With all four quarterbacks, including usual starter Drew Lock, on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Broncos elevated Hinton to the active roster as an emergency option. Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were all taken off the field during practice on Saturday and deemed to be a "high-risk" after close contact with fellow quarterback Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

"I can easily say this has been the most eventful 24 hours of my life," said Hinton. "But when I got the call it was pure excitement, of course there was nerves and disbelief." Earlier on Sunday Lock apologized for not following the NFL's guidelines for masks.

He said in a statement the Broncos were taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously but that the quarterbacks did not follow protocols when they held a meeting together. "In a controlled and socially distanced area, we let our masking slip for a limited amount of time. An honest mistake, but one I will own," Lock said.

"I sincerely apologize and I fully understand why these safety precautions are so important. Doing the right thing for a majority of the time is not good enough."

Also Read: Sports News Roundup: Streb grabs second round lead at RSM Classic; Broncos will not allow fans after Sunday's home game and more

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia demands apology from China after fake image posted on social media

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday Canberra is seeking an apology from Beijing about a Tweet containing a false image of an Australian soldier holding the knife to the throat of an Afghan child.Morrison said Australia w...

George Clooney says he's cut his hair 'for 25 years'

George Clooney is just like us, maybe. The star said he does his own haircuts with a device famously touted in infomercials. In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker said hes been cutting his own hair for...

Trump "ashamed" to have endorsed Republican Georgia governor

President Donald Trump said Sunday he was ashamed for endorsing the Republican governor of Georgia after he lost in the state to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump has seethed over losing the southern state, which hasnt voted for a Democrat for pres...

Milford Track officially reopens for Great Walk season

One of New Zealands premier hikes and a cornerstone of the Te Anau community, the Milford Track has officially reopened.From today, hikers booked on the popular Great Walk will be able to complete the walk end-to-end for the first time sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020