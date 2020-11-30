Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Labuschagne hails Smith's ton in 2nd ODI, calls it 'scary'

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne on Monday praised Steve Smith for his match-winning century against India in the second ODI.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 30-11-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 14:31 IST
Ind vs Aus: Labuschagne hails Smith's ton in 2nd ODI, calls it 'scary'
Australia batsman Steve Smith. Image Credit: ANI

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne on Monday praised Steve Smith for his match-winning century against India in the second ODI. Smith smashed 104 off 64 balls and was named the Player of the Match after Australia defeated India by 51 runs. It was the second time in three days that Smith had smashed a remarkable century.

Labuschagne was surprised that Smith completed his century in 62 balls despite not taking any risk in the second ODI. "That was one of the best innings I've seen in one-day cricket, not only from Steve but from anyone. I think the way he batted yesterday was superb," ESPNcricinfo quoted Labuschagne as saying. "It almost felt like he didn't give an opportunity, didn't really take any risk, but he got a hundred off 62 balls. When someone's doing that, that's kind of scary," he added.

Labuschagne and Smith had stitched a 136-run partnership for the third wicket which acted as the solid platform for Australia to put on a mammoth total. "It was really nice to build that partnership with him, 136. It was just nice to keep ticking it over and we were really busy through that middle part when we came together," Labuschagne said.

"Then towards the back end Steve really took the game on and that's how we got 390. They're two very big scores in the last two games, thanks obviously to Steve," he added. Meanwhile, David Warner has been ruled out of the limited-overs fixtures against India due to a groin strain and will miss the remaining white-ball matches.

D'Arcy Short, who last played a T20I in February 2019, has replaced injured Warner in the T20I squad. The Big Bash League's leading run-scorer in 2017-18 and 2018-19, Short has been brought into the squad as a like for like left-hand power opener for Warner. Also, pace spearhead Pat Cummins will miss the remaining of the limited-overs fixtures against India to have some rest until the opening long-from game at Adelaide Oval from December 17.

Australia gained a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series on Sunday and will next meet India in the dead rubber on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre planning to create 5 cr employment opportunities in MSME sectors

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the Central government is planning to create 5 crore more employment opportunities from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSME sectors only. Addressing the first-ever Virtual 2020 Horasis A...

S.Korean former president gets suspended jail sentence for defamation

A South Korean court on Monday found former president Chun Doo-hwan guilty of defaming a former democracy activist who was involved in protests against his government in the 1980s and handed him an eight-month suspended jail sentence.The se...

Farmers' protest: Concrete barriers at Delhi-Ghaziabad border point as more join protest

Thousands of farmers continued their stir against the Centres new farm laws at the Delhi-Haryana border for the fifth day, even as the number of those protesting at the Ghazipur border swelled on Monday, leading police to place concrete bar...

'Ardhasatya' inspired me to join police force: U'khand DGP

Uttarakhand DGP Anil Kumar Raturi on Monday said Govind Nihlanis national award winning movie Ardhasatya, which was about a cop, inspired him to join police force. Speaking at a farewell parade given in his honour on his retirement, Raturi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020