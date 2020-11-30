Left Menu
Soccer-Already-qualified Bayern to rest trio against Atletico

Bayern coach Hansi Flick said on Monday that the trio were not at 100% and would be rested with the European champions having secured a place in the knockout stage last week with a 3-1 home win over RB Salzburg. "They will all be rested.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 30-11-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 18:28 IST
Soccer-Already-qualified Bayern to rest trio against Atletico

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer plus top scorer Robert Lewandowski and midfielder Leon Goretzka will not travel with the already-qualified team for the Champions League group game at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Bayern coach Hansi Flick said on Monday that the trio were not at 100% and would be rested with the European champions having secured a place in the knockout stage last week with a 3-1 home win over RB Salzburg.

"They will all be rested. We react when players are not at 100 percent," Flick said. "We try to do the best for the team. We have players with us who are all at 100 percent and can deliver." France international Corentin Tolisso will also remain in Munich to recover from a minor injury and be fit for Saturday's top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash at home to RB Leipzig.

"We hardly had a pre-season," added Flick. "Other teams had six weeks of preparations for the season. We are satisfied with what we have achieved so far but in the next two and half weeks we have key matches and we need to be there." Bayern lead the Bundesliga standings and have won their last 15 consecutive games in the Champions League. They are top of Group A on 12 points from four games with Atletico, who have not yet qualified, in second place with five and Lokomotiv Moscow on three points. Salzburg are in last place on one point.

The top two teams advance to the knockout stage.

