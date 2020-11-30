Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rallying-Dakar winner Sainz to compete in new Extreme E electric series

Double world rally champion and triple Dakar winner Carlos Sainz will drive for his own team when the new Extreme E electric off-road series starts next year, the Spaniard announced on Monday. Compatriot Laia Sanz, a 13-times women's trial motorcycle world champion, will be his team mate.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 19:59 IST
Rallying-Dakar winner Sainz to compete in new Extreme E electric series

Double world rally champion and triple Dakar winner Carlos Sainz will drive for his own team when the new Extreme E electric off-road series starts next year, the Spaniard announced on Monday.

Compatriot Laia Sanz, a 13-times women's trial motorcycle world champion, will be his team mate. Sanz has reached the finish 10 times in the Dakar Rally on two wheels with a best result of ninth. Every team in the series, which aims to raise awareness about climate change by racing in some of the world's most remote and harsh environments, must have a male and a female driver.

Sainz, 58, is the father of Ferrari-bound McLaren Formula One driver Carlos Sainz Jr, who will also be a shareholder in the all-Spanish ACCIONA Sainz XE team. Rivals will include teams owned by Formula One champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

"It's a great opportunity for me to do something new," Sainz said at the launch in Madrid. "One is to have the opportunity - after driving so many cars and before I finish my career - to drive a 100% electric (car) and know this world."

Sainz also cited the chance to be part of the team's ownership while also driving the car in competition himself. "I think it is going to be the most powerful off-road specification car that I've driven so far," Sainz said of Extreme E's Odyssey 21 SUV.

"I'm really curious and really interested in going along this road of electric power and a new championship, which we are going to try to win. It's a huge challenge." Sainz said he would also continue his Dakar project with Mini. The 2021 edition starts in Saudi Arabia in January.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With footfalls growing, Hyderabad airport returns to normalcy

The operations at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd GHIAL are back to normal with the passenger footfall increasing to over 30,000 daily in November, GHIAL said on Monday. This number is over 10 times the recommencement of domesti...

Hong Kong curbs karaoke, closes games centres after reporting 76 new COVID cases

Hong Kong tightened restrictions aimed at containing a rise in coronavirus cases on Monday, limiting gatherings to no more than two people, closing karaoke lounges and games centres and telling most civil servants to work from home. The mea...

Devotees throng gurdwaras on birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

Scores of devotees on Monday thronged gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to offer prayers on the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. Braving the chill on Monday morning, people from di...

Mumbai: 2 held for demanding Rs 2 lakh, 2 sarees as bribe

An official in the cooperativesocieties department was held along with one more person onMonday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2lakh and two sarees, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureauofficial saidThe Class I official,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020