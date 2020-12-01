Left Menu
Development News Edition

He's doing really well: Klopp gives update on Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Virgil van Dijk is doing "really well" despite admitting that the latter's knee does not look good.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 01-12-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 09:23 IST
He's doing really well: Klopp gives update on Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (Photo/ Liverpool FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Virgil van Dijk is doing "really well" despite admitting that the latter's knee does not look good. The centre-back underwent successful knee surgery at the end of October. At the time, Liverpool had said that "no timeframe has been placed on the Dutchman's return to action."

Klopp said he is in contact with van Dijk while offering an update on the player. "Yes, of course, we are in contact. Considering the circumstances, he's doing really well," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"His knee doesn't look good, to be honest; it doesn't look like a knee should look - but it looks good for a knee with that surgery and the time he had since the surgery. So, yes, of course, we are in contact and he's doing well, that's true," he added. Van Dijk sustained the injury on October 17 during Liverpool's Premier League clash against Everton. He had damaged knee ligaments following an incident involving Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Liverpool are currently gearing up for the Champions League clash against Ajax, slated to take place on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Imagining the Future Anew at Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University, a Key Participant in UNESCO's Futures Literacy Summit

AL-KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- In the same way that humanity has the ability to foresee great challenges, we as a species can also foresee futures where these challenges have been innovatively and imaginatively met. A r...

Philip Green's Arcadia UK fashion group falls into administration

British tycoon Philip Greens Arcadia fashion group has collapsed into administration, putting over 13,000 jobs at risk and becoming the countrys biggest corporate casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic so far. Deloitte said late on Monday it had...

Cameroon Bar Association forsook gowns, wigs to voice dissatisfaction

Cameroon Bar Association launched a five-day protest to voice dissatisfaction over the discourteous manner reflected by the countrys magistracy, military, and the executive branch, according to a report by Anadolu Agency.The Lawyers reporte...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Olympics-Olympic rings return to Tokyo BayThe Olympic rings monument was reinstalled in Tokyo Bay on Tuesday, after being removed in August for maintenance, as organisers ramp up prepara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020