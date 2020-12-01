Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Pumas captain, players suspended over racist social media posts

Pablo Matera has been stripped of the Argentina captaincy and suspended along with team mates Guido Petti and Santiago Socino for posting racist comments on social media, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 10:04 IST
Rugby-Pumas captain, players suspended over racist social media posts

Pablo Matera has been stripped of the Argentina captaincy and suspended along with team mates Guido Petti and Santiago Socino for posting racist comments on social media, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said on Tuesday. The scandal has thrown the Argentina camp into crisis days before their final Tri-Nations match against Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

The UAR said its board had met urgently after revelations of the players' "discriminatory" posts between 2011 and 2013. "The Argentine Rugby Union strongly repudiates the discriminatory and xenophobic comments published by members of the Los Pumas squad on social networks," the UAR said in a statement.

"Although the messages were expressed between 2011 and 2013 ... the Argentine Rugby Union condemns any expression of hatred and we consider it unacceptable that those who express them represent our country." The UAR said it had requested Pumas staff propose a new captain to the board and have the players stood down pending a "disciplinary process."

The players' social media accounts were closed on Tuesday but screenshots of past posts which disparaged Black people and people from other South American nations circulated widely. Argentine media published screenshots of apologies posted on social media by the three players.

"I am very ashamed," Matera said. "Sorry to all those who were offended by the barbarities that I wrote. At that time I never imagined who I was going to become. Today I have to own what I said nine years ago.

"I apologise also to my family and my team for what they are going through because of my actions and thanks to the people who love me for their support." Matera, a 27-year-old flanker, and veteran lock Petti were in the starting 15 for Argentina's 38-0 defeat by New Zealand in the Tri-Nations match in Newcastle on Saturday, with hooker Socino in the reserves.

Only weeks ago, Matera was the toast of the rugby world for his brilliant performance in leading his team to a 25-15 win over the All Blacks in Sydney, Argentina's first ever victory over the New Zealanders. However, their Tri-Nations campaign has quickly gone downhill.

Following Saturday's defeat, Matera apologised to fans in a video posted on the Pumas' Twitter account after the players were criticised for not doing enough to pay tribute to soccer icon Diego Maradona, who died last week. Matera's discriminatory posts then resurfaced on Twitter in response to that apology.

A team spokesman said the Pumas had cancelled all media activities on Tuesday and referred Reuters to the UAR's statement. Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa told reporters Matera's absence would be a big blow to the Pumas.

"Pablo being their captain is going to be a huge loss, I'm sure," he said. "We're really unclear with what's going to happen on their end."

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic fills ranks of extreme poverty worldwide

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Dec 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The coronavirus pandemic is pushing the number of people worldwide who need humanitarian assistance to survive to new highs, the United Nations said on Tuesday, dramatically i...

COVID-19 drives 40% spike in number of people needing humanitarian aid, U.N. says

The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled a 40 increase in the number of people needing humanitarian assistance around the globe, the United Nations said on Tuesday, as it appealed for roughly 35 billion to help many of those expected to be in need ...

Uttarakhand gets its first eco-bridge for small animals

In an attempt to save reptiles and small animals from vehicular accidents while crossing the road, the Ramnagar Forest Division of Uttarakhand has constructed the states first eco-bridge across Kaladhungi-Nainital highway. Kaladhungi Range ...

Soccer-Players 'too brave' over head injuries, says Mason

Football players often ignore the risks of head injuries and officials must improve concussion protocols, said former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Ryan Mason, who was forced into early retirement in 2017 after fracturing his skull. Masons c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020