Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ vs WI: WTC is extremely important to us, says Phil Simmons

Ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, West Indies coach Phil Simmons on Tuesday said that the World Test Championship (WTC) is extremely important to the Jason Holder-led side.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:03 IST
NZ vs WI: WTC is extremely important to us, says Phil Simmons
Windies coach Phil Simmons (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, West Indies coach Phil Simmons on Tuesday said that the World Test Championship (WTC) is extremely important to the Jason Holder-led side. The Windies coach also admitted that the side has not done well in the longest format of the game for over a period of time.

The first Test of the two-match series will be played from Thursday. For New Zealand, Kane Williamson and Trent Boult will be seen back in action. In the last Test series that Windies played, they came short 2-1 against England in July-August this year. "It's (WTC) extremely significant. I think it's a format that we haven't done well for in a long time and we're trying to get ourselves back into the higher ends of the table where Test cricket is concerned and because of that initially, we want to do that in the Test Championship but at the same time, we want to be winners in Test cricket itself. So, it's important for us," ESPNCricinfo quoted Simmons as saying.

West Indies lost the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. The Kieron Pollard-led side lost the first two matches, and the final T20I was called off due to rain. "The T20s and Tests are different. The Test team has done well in Queenstown and have enjoyed a tough four-day game and they are now coming into the Test series with some confidence especially the batsmen who haven't had that for a while. So, I think the Test team is in a good place. Disappointed with the T20s, but moving onto the Test series now," said Simmons.

"I think it was a good thing we had to do 14 days in which we practiced and then we had a three-day and four-day game. Some of the young players who haven't been here have gotten a little bit accustomed to Test-cricket conditions here which, I think, is going to be similar from where we were to here. I think they will offer a lot of mental strength having gone through the period that we went through there. We are going to push hard for them to put up the score they put up in the last four-day game," he added. West Indies are currently placed at seventh place in the WTC standings with 40 points. The side has just played five matches in the WTC so far. WTC standings are currently led by Australia, while India is in the second spot. If New Zealand clean sweep West Indies, then the Kiwis will topple England in the third spot. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tax breaks to spur bank mergers open rift in Italy's coalition

Tax breaks promoted by Italys Treasury to spur bank mergers and lure a potential buyer for state-backed Monte dei Paschi di Siena are triggering mounting opposition in the ruling coalition, lawmakers said. The scheme, due to be approved by ...

Mystery solved over 64 ornamental elephants in English town

A mystery over a herd of ornamental ceramic elephants that appeared on the doorsteps of some residents living on a street in a town in northwestern England has been solved, police said on Tuesday. The 64-strong collection turned up on Vince...

India says may not need to vaccinate entire population to control COVID

India may not need to vaccinate all of its 1.3 billion people if it manages to inoculate a critical mass and break the transmission of the coronavirus, senior government officials said on Tuesday. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who to...

'I'm no party boy': One Nobel winner won't miss the pomp at low-key awards

Spare a thought for this years Nobel Prize winners.Gone are the ball gowns, white tie and tails, concerts, banquets and adulation that come with arguably the worlds most coveted awards. With the coronavirus pandemic tearing through Europe, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020