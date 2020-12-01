Premier League: Newcastle-Aston Villa clash postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
The organisers of the Premier League on Monday confirmed that the clash between Aston Villa and Newcastle United, slated for December 4, has been postponed.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:50 IST
Premier League logo . Image Credit: ANI

The organisers of the Premier League on Monday confirmed that the clash between Aston Villa and Newcastle United, slated for December 4, has been postponed. Newcastle had lodged a request with the Premier League to rearrange the game following a significant increase in COVID-19 cases at the club, which resulted in Public Health England North East (PHE) advising that their training facilities remain closed.

"The Premier League Board agreed, as a consequence, that the club are unable to train and adequately and safely prepare for their match on Friday. The decision has been taken in consultation with Newcastle United and Aston Villa, and following extensive consultation with PHE and Premier League medical advisors, with the health of players and staff the priority," the organisers of Premier League said in an official statement. Under the UK government and Premier League guidelines, Newcastle had correctly notified PHE regarding a number of positive COVID-19 test results.

PHE had also convened a meeting with Newcastle and the Premier League yesterday to assess the situation and advised the club's training ground should remain closed and no group training would be permitted between players until Friday at the earliest. "All players and training ground staff will be re-tested this week and another meeting between the club, PHE and the Premier League will take place to assess the test results," organisers of Premier League confirmed. (ANI)

