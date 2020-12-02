Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Real in deep trouble but will keep the faith, says Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane vowed to keep fighting on after his side were left in danger of a shock early Champions League exit after Tuesday's 2-0 defeat at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-12-2020 03:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 03:12 IST
Soccer-Real in deep trouble but will keep the faith, says Zidane
Representative Image.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane vowed to keep fighting on after his side were left in danger of a shock early Champions League exit after Tuesday's 2-0 defeat at Shakhtar Donetsk. Madrid have failed to win their last three La Liga matches and head into their final Champions League game third in Group B after goals from Dentinho and Manor Solomon condemned them to a second defeat to the Ukrainians after losing 3-2 in October.

Madrid host group leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach next Wednesday, while Shakhtar, who are second due to a superior head-to-head record over Real, visit bottom side Inter Milan. "I feel strong and as always I'm going to give everything and so will the players," Zidane told a news conference.

"We just have to keep our chins up and focus on the next game. There's nothing else we can do." The Frenchman resigned as Madrid coach in May 2018 shortly after winning a third consecutive Champions League in Kyiv but insisted there was no chance of him doing the same now.

"I'm not going to resign, no way," he said. "We played very well in the first half but the ball didn't want to go in the net. We had lots of chances, we hit the post, and after that things got more difficult for us.

"We're on a bad run of results, that's a reality, but we have to keep on going. We have one more game (in the group) and we have to win it." Real midfielder Luka Modric said the players were feeling low after the defeat but backed his team, who have qualified from the group stage 23 years in a row, to get the job done.

"It's difficult to explain what is happening to us right now, we are in a very difficult situation, but we still have one game left and we're going to do everything to win it," he said. "Real Madrid have always shown who we are when we need to win but we need to do our talking on the pitch now."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OSCE states set to end impasse over vacant senior positions, U.S. says

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, a body that includes Russia and the United States and other former Cold War adversaries, is set to end a months-long impasse over filling its vacant top jobs, the U.S. envoy to the gr...

Despite Trump's continued claims, Barr sees no sign of major U.S. vote fraud

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last months election, even as President Donald Trump kept up his flailing legal efforts to reverse his defeat. To d...

Soccer-Developing Inter not finished article yet, says two-goal Lukaku

Inter Milan are not a great team yet but are growing, striker Romelu Lukaku said after he scored twice in a crucial 3-2 victory at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday that handed the Italians a lifeline in the Champions League. The Belgian...

Nikki Haley slams Joe Biden’s immigration policy

Republican politician Nikki Haley Tuesday slammed President-elect Joe Bidens immigration policy claiming it will hurt American workers and insult legal immigrants. Bidens immigration policies will create another border crisis that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020