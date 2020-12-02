Left Menu
India won the toss and elected to bat first in the third ODI against Australia here on Wednesday.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 02-12-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 09:01 IST
India win toss, opt to bat first against Australia in 3rd ODI
Australia captain Aaron Finch and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India won the toss and elected to bat first in the third ODI against Australia here on Wednesday. Australia have already sealed the three-match ODI series against India as the hosts enjoy an unassailable 2-0 lead. The Aaron Finch-led team registered a 66-run win in the first ODI and a 51-run win in the second.

Steve Smith smashed a century in both matches, playing a knock of 105 and 104 in the first and second ODI respectively. Although India have already lost the three-match series, the Virat Kohli-led side still has much to play for in the final ODI of the series. Apart from avoiding the humiliating ODI series whitewash, India can earn points in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

The ongoing series between India and Australia is a part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League and defeats in the opening two ODIs means India is yet to open their account. Whereas, Australia have so far played five matches in the Super League, registering four wins and one defeat. With 40 points under their belt, Australia top the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings followed by England, who have 30 points from six games. T Natarajan is all set to make his debut in the match. He received his cap from skipper Virat Kohli. "A massive day for @Natarajan_91 today as he makes his #TeamIndia debut. He becomes the proud owner of 232. Go out and give your best, champ! #AUSvIND," BCCI tweeted before the toss.

Kohli also brought in Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav for the third ODI, replacing Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal. Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

