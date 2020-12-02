Left Menu
Development News Edition

Martin Snedden elected new NZC chair

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Wednesday announced that Martin Snedden has been elected as its new chair.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 02-12-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 09:55 IST
Martin Snedden elected new NZC chair
New Zealand Cricket logo . Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Wednesday announced that Martin Snedden has been elected as its new chair. "The board of New Zealand Cricket has elected Martin Snedden as its new chair," NZC said in a statement.

Snedden will fill the role vacated by Greg Barclay, who was required to stand down from the position after being elected chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Snedden is a former chief executive of NZC and a board member of the organisation from 1990-1992, from 1999-2001, and again from 2013 until present. He has vast experience in the business of sport, having held roles as chief executive of Rugby World Cup 2011, Duco Promotions, and Tourism Association NZ, as well as being a director of the World Masters Games 2017.

A former New Zealand Test cricketer, he will now fill the role as NZC's representative on the board of the ICC, a task with which he is very familiar, having been seconded to the role in 2013 and 2014 during Stuart Heal's tenure, as well as being a member of the ICC chief executives committee from 2001-2007. NZC said that Snedden will immediately stand down from his role as consultant lead of the One Cricket project, a three-year initiative aimed at reviewing and improving the delivery of cricket throughout the country.

He said he was honoured to be taking the role of NZC chair at a time when the organisation was in such good shape and had been led so capably by his predecessor. "I'd like to thank Greg for the outstanding direction and guidance he's given the board since being elected as chair in 2016. It is a measure of the success he has overseen in this role that he has now been elected the ICC chair," Snedden said in a statement.

"Equally, I'd like to thank my fellow NZC directors for their support. I know that, together with chief executive David White and his excellent management team, we'll help lead the sport out of this global pandemic and embrace a strong a sustainable future. I look forward to working with the members of NZC, the Major Associations and Districts Associations, as well as the New Zealand Cricket Players Association and the wider cricket family in New Zealand," he added. Snedden is currently part of the NZC Board's 'Women in Governance' project sub-committee, and a member of the board's High-Performance Advisory Group. He holds positions as chair of Heart of the City, and Destination Auckland, is a director on the board of Women in Sport Aotearoa, and a trustee of the Cricketers' Hardship Trust. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New community feed added to Google Maps for Android and iOS

Google is adding a new community feed in the Explore tab of Maps that will make it easier to find updates and recommendations from trusted local sources. It is rolling out globally for everyone on Android and iOS.According to Google, every ...

Chilla border on Noida Link Road closed for traffic, use NH-24 or DND: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Wednesday appealed to citizens to avoid Noida Link Road for going to Noida and use National Highway-24 or Delhi Noida Direct DND Flyway instead, in light of the ongoing farmers protest at the borders of the national capital....

Qualcomm taps Samsung to make new flagship 5G smartphone chips

Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday announced a new flagship smartphone chip that will feature enhanced gaming and photo abilities and will be manufactured by Samsung Electronics Co Ltds chipmaking division.Called the Snapdragon 888, the 5G chip repres...

Will Young to make Test debut, confirms Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has confirmed that Will Young will make his Test debut when the team takes on West Indies in the first game. New Zealand Cricket NZC took to Twitter to post a clip from the press conference and wrote Kane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020