Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI: Pandya, Jadeja shine as visitors finish on 302/5

All-rounder Hardik Pandya (unbeaten on 92 off 76 balls) continued his good form with the bat and found able company in Ravindra Jadeja (unbeaten on 66 off 50 balls) as India managed to finish on 302/5 in their 50 overs in the third ODI against Australia at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 02-12-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 13:12 IST
Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI: Pandya, Jadeja shine as visitors finish on 302/5
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after reaching his fifty (Photo: ICC twitter). Image Credit: ANI

All-rounder Hardik Pandya (unbeaten on 92 off 76 balls) continued his good form with the bat and found able company in Ravindra Jadeja (unbeaten on 66 off 50 balls) as India managed to finish on 302/5 in their 50 overs in the third ODI against Australia at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday. Having lost the series after losing the first two ODIs in the three-match series, Kohli went into the third game with four changes and decided to give Shubman Gill an opportunity at the top of the order. While the batsman hit a 39-ball 33, the opening partnership did not produce much for the Indians as Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for 16 by Sean Abbott.

Coming in with the score on 26/1, Kohli once again looked to stay positive and took on the Australian bowlers as he reached the 12,000-ODI runs during the course of his innings of 63. But the Indian middle-order once again failed to rise to the challenge against the Australian batsmen as spin partners Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar sent back Shreyas Iyer (19) and KL Rahul (5) respectively. With the score reading 123/4 in the 26th over, it looked like the Indian batting would fail to repose the faith shown by skipper Kohli in deciding to bat first after winning the toss. But Pandya decided to stick on and build a partnership with Kohli. The two were in fact looking good in the middle when Hazlewood once again sent Kohli back for 63 against the run of play. The pacer has now dismissed the Indian captain four times in the last four encounters between the two countries.

The game looked tilted in favour of Australia when Jadeja came in to bat with the score reading 152/5 in the 32nd over. But the spin-bowling all-rounder showed intent from the word go as he took on the Australian bowling. Pandya too ensured that the foot was on the pedal and the home bowlers were not allowed to make any further inroads. Pandya and Jadeja combined beautifully to compile an unbeaten 150-run partnership as the Indians ensured they finished well. The last eight overs saw the Indian pair go on overdrive mode as they picked 98 runs, 93 of those coming in the last seven.

Brief Scores: India: 302/5 (Pandya 92*, Jadeja 66*; Agar 2/44) vs Australia (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'A Little Late with Lilly Singh' season 2 arriving in January

A Little Late with Lilly Singh will return for its sophomore season on January 11, channel NBC has announced. The upcoming chapter of the late-night talk show hosted by Canadian comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh will also be seen in a brand...

Tina Mabry, Gina Prince-Bythewood working on 'The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat' adaptation

Filmmakers Tina Mabry Gina Prince-Bythewood have joined hands to adapt NY Times best-selling novel The Supremes at Earls All-You-Can-Eat for the big screen. The project, which hails from Searchlight Pictures, will be directed by Mabry from...

UK-based Khalsa Aid offering free food, essential supplies to protesting farmers

UK-based global Sikh charity body Khalsa Aid on Wednesday said it has volunteered to offer free food and essential supplies to farmers agitating at Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital. &#160; &#160; &#160; The organization has...

US court blocks two H-1B regulations proposed by Trump administration

In a huge relief to tens of thousands of Indian professionals and top American IT firms, a US court has blocked two H-1B regulations proposed by the Trump administration to restrict the ability of American companies to hire foreign employee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020