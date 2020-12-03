Left Menu
Gokulam Kerala FC coach focuses on winning IFA Shield

Ahead of the IFA Shield, Gokulam Kerala FC coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese has said his focus is to win the showpiece which would eventually prepare the Malabarians for the upcoming I-League.

ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 03-12-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 08:53 IST
Gokulam Kerala Logo (Image: Gokulam Kerala FC's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the IFA Shield, Gokulam Kerala FC coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese has said his focus is to win the showpiece which would eventually prepare the Malabarians for the upcoming I-League. After IFA Shield, the Kerala based club will be seen in action in the I-League campaign in Kolkata from January 9.

"IFA Shield is a prestigious, historic tournament. My focus is to win this tournament and prepare the team for I-League. We do our maximum game by game. We hope we can win the tournament," the GKFC website quoted Annese as saying. Gokulam Kerala FC team members and officials left Kozhikode for Kolkata to participate in the IFA Shield to be held from December 6.

The team will continue their stay at Kolkata after the IFA Shield for I-League that starts in January second week. The traveling squad consists of 25 players picked by Italian coach Annese during the pre-season camp held at Kozhikode.

Gokulam Kerala FC will lock horns with United SC in the Group D opener on December 6. (ANI)

