Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCCI AGM on Dec 24: decision on 2 new IPL teams, ICC representative on cards

The all-important Umpires' sub-committee will also be formed and matters related to the National Cricket Academy will also come up for deliberation. The agenda also includes discussion on India's Future Tours Program for 2021, preparation with regards to organisation of next year's T20 World Cup (includes the ICC tax issue) and inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 11:40 IST
BCCI AGM on Dec 24: decision on 2 new IPL teams, ICC representative on cards

The BCCI will hold its Annual General Meeting on December 24 to discuss the induction of two new IPL franchises besides the appointment of India's ICC representative and three new national selectors. Also on the agenda is the election of a new vice-president. As per norm, the BCCI has sent a 23-point agenda to all affiliated units 21 days prior to the holding of the AGM.

The most significant point is seeking approval for two new teams to make it a 10-team IPL. It is understood that the Adani Group and Sanjeev Goenka's RPG (owners of the Rising Pune Supergiants) are interested in owning new teams with one franchise surely from Ahmedabad.

Another important point will be BCCI's representative to the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council. It is expected that secretary Jay Shah will be the BCCI representative in the global committees. Appointment of three new selectors, along with a chairman of selectors, is also on cards given that Cricket Committees and Standing Committees are part of the agenda.

"Selection committee is a part of cricket committee plus the technical committee also needs to be formed. They are all statutory sub committees," a senior BCCI source said. The all-important Umpires' sub-committee will also be formed and matters related to the National Cricket Academy will also come up for deliberation.

The agenda also includes discussion on India's Future Tours Program for 2021, preparation with regards to organisation of next year's T20 World Cup (includes the ICC tax issue) and inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. On the administrative front, one of the primary points on the agenda is election of new vice president, a position which has been left vacant after Mahim Verma's resignation.

It is expected that the choice would be unanimous. Also, two representatives from the governing body will get a seat in the IPL governing council.

Key topics on Agenda: ============== *Election of Vice President *Election of 2 representatives of General Body in IPL Governing Council. *Adoption of Annual Budget FY 20-21 *Adoption of Ombudsman and Ethics Officer *Adoption of Cricket Committees and Standing Committees as mentioned in Rules 26 and 25 (Constitution) respectively.

*Appointment of Umpires Committee in Rule 27. *Appointment of representative/representatives in ICC and/or similar committees.

*Approval of two new teams to the IPL. *Discussion on BCCI's stand on inclusion of cricket in Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

*To update ICC Matters *To update on NCA matters. *To update on ICC T20 World Cup 2021 to be held in India.

*To update on India's FTP Program..

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart partially spins off PhonePe in USD 700 mn fundraising round

E-commerce major Flipkart on Thursday announced a partial spin-off of PhonePe as the digital payment firm raises USD 700 million in funding - valuing it at USD 5.5 billion. In this financing round, PhonePe is raising USD 700 million about R...

Good progress being made on Brexit trade deal, British minister says

Good progress is being made by Britain and the European Union in Brexit trade negotiations but Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government will not sign up to a deal that is not in Britains interest, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said o...

Criminal networks could try to sell fake COVID vaccines physically and on internet, warns Interpol

The Interpol has warned law enforcement agencies across the globe that organised criminal networks could try to advertise and sell fake COVID-19 vaccines physically and on the internet. In an Orange notice issued to all 194 member countries...

Flipkart announces spin-off of PhonePe, to remain majority shareholder

Flipkart on Thursday announced a partial spin-off of PhonePe in a move that will help the digital payments platform to access dedicated, long-term capital to fund its growth ambitions. PhonePe has crossed the 250 million registered user mil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020