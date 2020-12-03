Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paralympics-Athletes offered grants worth $2 mln to offset COVID-19

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Thursday an unprecedented grant package worth 1.8 million euros ($2.2 million) to compensate losses from the coronavirus. With the Tokyo 2020 Games postponed until next year because of the pandemic, the IPC's more than 200 federations, along with National Olympic Committees, have suffered huge losses.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 15:03 IST
Paralympics-Athletes offered grants worth $2 mln to offset COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Thursday an unprecedented grant package worth 1.8 million euros ($2.2 million) to compensate for losses from the coronavirus.

With the Tokyo 2020 Games postponed until next year because of the pandemic, the IPC's more than 200 federations, along with National Olympic Committees, have suffered huge losses. The grants will be awarded from January 2021 to assist with athlete license fees, para-sport development, education, and preparations for the Tokyo Paralympics, due to begin in August.

"This is the IPC's biggest ever one-off investment into its members at a time when they need it the most," IPC President Andrew Parsons said in a statement. The Games are the biggest source of cash for IPC federations. It expects total revenue this year to be around 20 million euros, down more than 7.5 million euros from 2018 when the last Paralympics took place.

IPC members can apply for the grants from Thursday. ($1 = 0.8257 euros)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boy killed as tractor-trolley overturns in UP

A 12-year-old boy died after a tractor-trolley overturned in Firozpur village here, police said on ThursdayAccording to police, the boy was sitting on the trolley when the vehicle overturned and he came under it Wednesday evening. He was r...

Tesco move to pay business rates not linked to Asia special dividend -CEO

The boss of Tesco, Britains biggest retailer, said a decision to waive government business rates relief during the pandemic was disconnected to plans to pay a special dividend once a deal to sell its Asian business is completed. Its complet...

Tesco boss calls on UK: give us greater post-Brexit border clarity

Tesco, Britains biggest supermarket, called on the British government to give greater clarity about how it will move goods across borders after Brexit, saying it will be the biggest challenge come Jan. 1. Chief Executive Ken Murphy told Sky...

US lawmaker set to be next House Foreign Affairs Committee chair bats for strong ties with India

Top US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is all set to be the next chair of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he supports a stronger relationship with India. In a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian-Ame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020