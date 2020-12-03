Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sullivan leads by 3 in Dubai, close to 36-hole record score

Sullivan's one victory this season came at the English Championship in August, when he finished on 27 under par for a seven-stroke win. He said he spoke to a psychologist before his round on Thursday in a bid to stay patient.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 03-12-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 20:25 IST
Sullivan leads by 3 in Dubai, close to 36-hole record score

Andy Sullivan came within a stroke of tying the European Tour record for the lowest 36-hole score by shooting 6-under 66 in the second round of the Golf in Dubai Championship on Thursday. The English golfer followed up his round of 61 on Wednesday by making five birdies and an eagle at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, lifting him to 17 under par overall and a three-shot lead.

Colin Montgomerie holds the 36-hole record after being 18 under par at the midway point of the European Masters in 1996. Sullivan's one victory this season came at the English Championship in August, when he finished on 27 under par for a seven-stroke win.

He said he spoke to a psychologist before his round on Thursday in a bid to stay patient. "I feel like I've got the golf ball under some sort of control at the moment," Sullivan said. "I know what shapes I can hit and how much I can move it.

"It just feels really comfortable out there off the tee and into the greens, it feels like there aren't many pins I can't get at, which is a nice feeling to have. It didn't happen too often in the season, so it's nice to have that." Englishmen Ross Fisher and Matt Wallace shot 63-67 in the opening two rounds and shared second place on 14 under..

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parryware forays into sanitisation products

Parryware India has forayed intothe safe-essentials segment with sanitisation products, itsaid on Thursday... We wanted to create a line of everyday productsthat people actually need, as the company offers productstargeted at hygiene, the e...

Soccer-Italy to host Nations League finals next year-UEFA

Italy will host the UEFA Nations League finals in October next year, European soccers governing body said in a statement httpswww.uefa.comuefanationsleaguenews0264-110090fdb7d2-9b65a2e89c6a-1000--nations-league-hosts-confirmed on Thursday. ...

Golf-Six players tied for lead in South African Open

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who won on the European Tour last week, headlined a list of six players tied for the lead after the first round of the South African Open at Sun City on Thursday. Bezuidenhout, who claimed the Alfred Dunhill Champio...

COVID-19 vaccines will be free for all in Portugal, says health minister

Portugals Health Minister Marta Temido said on Thursday the countrys public health service will be responsible for the distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus, which will be free for all.During an event to present the vaccination s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020