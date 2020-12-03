The following are the top/expected stories at 2105 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC in Margao. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD PREVIEW Well-rounded India expected to pose tougher challenge to Australia in T20s Canberra, Dec 3 (PTI) Short of resources in ODIs, India will have enough options to choose from to pose a stiffer challenge to Australia when the two sides clash in a three-match T20 series beginning here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-LD AGM BCCI AGM on Dec 24: decision on 2 new IPL teams, ICC representative on cards New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The BCCI will hold its Annual General Meeting on December 24 to discuss the induction of two new IPL franchises besides the appointment of India's ICC representative and three new national selectors. SPO-CRI-IND-BURNS Tour games will be Australia's opportunity to land first punch before Tests: Burns Sydney, Dec 3 (PTI) Wary of the "huge threat" the Indian pacers pose to them, Australia Test opener Joe Burns on Thursday said they will use the tour games to land the first punch and put the visitors on the back foot before the four-match series begins on December 17.

SPO-CRI-AUS-GREEN I haven't faced quality like that: Cameron Green on India's spin attack Canberra, Dec 3 (PTI) Young Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is in awe of the Indian team's "quality" spin attack and feels no amount of research work can prepare one for the on-field experience. SPO-CRI-CUMMINS-LEE Lee questions Australia's decision to rest Cummins after two games Sydney, Dec 3 (PTI) Former fast-bowling star Brett Lee has questioned Australia's decision to rest pace spearhead Pat Cummins after just two games against India in the recently-concluded ODI series.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-LD BFC Bengaluru FC renew rivalry with Chennaiyin FC in ISL on Friday Bambolim, Dec 3 (PTI) Bengaluru FC will look for their first win of the season when they take on southern rivals Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League match at the GMC Athletic Stadium here on Friday. SPO-GOLF-WOM Amateur Sneha retains one-shot lead in 7th leg of Hero WPGT Noida, Dec 3 (PTI) Amateur Sneha Singh retained a one-shot lead over the field with an even par 72 in the seventh leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

SPO-GOLF-PGTI Khalin Joshi sits atop leaderboard with 66 in round one Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) Bengaluru's Khalin Joshi braved a wrist injury and some inconsistent putting to register the first round's best score of six-under-66 at the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational golf tournament here on Thursday. SPO-RALLY-JK Gill headlines JK Tyre line-up for INRC Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) JK Tyre on Thursday unveiled its driver line-up for the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship with Gaurav Gill and Amittrajit Ghosh headlining the team.

SPO-MINISTER Para athletes inspire India: Rijiju New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said disabled athletes are the strength and inspiration of the country and the present government treats them at par with able-bodied sportspersons. SPO-CRI-PAK-UMAR-HEARING Umar awaits fate as CAS reserves verdict after hearing Karachi, Dec 3 (PTI) Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal will have to wait for a few more days to know the fate of his appeal against the three-year ban imposed on him by the PCB's anti-corruption tribunal as the CAS has reserved its judgement. SPO-LAUREUS-FORUM Olympic legends unite to discuss mental health crisis amid pandemic Hong Kong, Dec 3 (PTI) A group of global sporting stars, including track and field legend Edwin Moses, have come together to underline the crisis of mental health among youngsters amid the COVID-19 pandemic and how sport can play a role in reversing this.