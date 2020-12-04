Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Leicester's Rodgers defends Soyuncu selection after injury blow

Leicester City centre back Caglar Soyuncu suffered a recurrence of a groin injury against Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League on Thursday but manager Brendan Rodgers said he had not been rushed back into action.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 10:32 IST
Soccer-Leicester's Rodgers defends Soyuncu selection after injury blow

Leicester City centre back Caglar Soyuncu suffered a recurrence of a groin injury against Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League on Thursday but manager Brendan Rodgers said he had not been rushed back into action. The Turkey international, who had been out since October, was one of three City players returning from injury issues in Ukraine along with Ricardo Pereira and Wilfred Ndidi.

But Soyuncu's comeback lasted just 16 minutes as he limped off after making a covering run across the pitch to pick up a loose ball. "He went through all the protocols with the medical team and was fine," Rodgers told reporters.

"He's been training for quite a long period. This was a chance to put him in. He was motivated and ready to play. "But it looks like he overstretched his groin a touch and he felt a twinge, so we'll need to analyse that when we get back on Friday."

Leicester's hopes of sealing top spot in Group G with a game to spare were dashed as Allahyar Sayyadmanesh scored an 84th minute winner in Zaporizhia.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: We were a threat to ATK Mohun Bagan, says Odisha FC coach Baxter

ATK Mohun Bagan clinched their third win in the seventh season of Indian Super League ISL through a stoppage-time winner from Roy Krishna but Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter feels his side was not unlucky as they played quite brilliantly. Kri...

Pakistan's atrocities on Bangladeshis during Independence struggle are "unshakable memories": Sheikh Hasina

Pakistans atrocities during the war of Independence in 1971 are unshakable memories for Bangladesh, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Incidents of 1971 cannot be forgotten. The pain will remain forever, Hasina said while speaking with Imra...

Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in UP's Banda

A 55-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in a village here by hanging himself from a tree in his field, police said on FridayChunbaddi had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh from a bank and could not repay it, his wife Gangia D...

Six shops gutted in major fire in Maha's Vasai, none hurt

Six shops were gutted in a major fire at Vasai in Maharashtras Palghar district early on Friday, officials said. No casualty was reported in the blaze that erupted in one of the shops located in Valiv junction area around 1 am, a fire briga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020