Left Menu
Development News Edition

1st T20I: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first against India

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening T20I against India here at Manuka Oval on Friday.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 04-12-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 13:32 IST
1st T20I: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first against India
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Australian captain Aaron Finch (Image: BCCI's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening T20I against India here at Manuka Oval on Friday. India secured a consolation win in the third and final ODI against Australia and the Men in Blue will be looking to carry forward the momentum into the three-match T20I series.

On the other hand, Australia might have lost the T20I series against England in September this year, but the team from Down Under has clearly dominated India in the ODI series. India last played a T20I series in January this year and the side white-washed New Zealand 5-0 in Kiwi land. Australia and India are currently ranked at the second and third spot in the ICC T20I Team Rankings and the series will go a long way in also preparing for the T20 World Cup that is to be played in November 2021.

T Natarajan will be playing his first game in the shortest format of the game after making an ODI debut on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, Natarajan got his T20I debut cap from pacer Jasprit Bumrah. For Australia, D'Arcy Short will open the batting with his captain Aaron Finch. Australia players are celebrating their 'First Nations' people by wearing their incredible Indigenous playing shirt in the T20I series.

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (wk), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitch Starc, Mitch Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Thangarasu Natarajan (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata Banerjee expresses solidarity with farmers protesting against 'draconian' farm laws

Recalling her 26-day long hunger strike against the forceful acquisition of agricultural land in 2006, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed her solidarity with the protesting farmers against the three farm laws pas...

Energy stocks drive gains in European shares

Oil stocks lifted European shares on Friday, with Londons blue-chip index hitting nine-month highs, while signs of progress in fiscal stimulus in the United States also aided sentiment.London FTSE 100 rose 0.8 as crude prices gained after a...

Italy's Eni joins North Sea wind power grab with Dogger deal

Italys Eni is buying a 20 stake in the Dogger Bank Wind Farm project from Norways Equinor and Britains SSE as it seeks to gain expertise in the sector and cut its greenhouse gas emissions 80 by 2050.The project off the northeast coast of En...

Delhi govt tells healthcare facilities to submit HCWs data for COVID vaccination

The Delhi government has begun the process of enrolment of healthcare workers of different hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities for COVID-19 vaccination. For uploading data, a link has been provided on the website of the Delhi Stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020