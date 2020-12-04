Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA vs ENG: 1st ODI postponed after Proteas player tests COVID-19 positive

The first ODI of the three-match series between South Africa and England has been postponed after a home team player tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 04-12-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 15:59 IST
SA vs ENG: 1st ODI postponed after Proteas player tests COVID-19 positive
Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town (Photo/ CSA Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The first ODI of the three-match series between South Africa and England has been postponed after a home team player tested positive for coronavirus. The first 50-over game was scheduled to be played at Newlands later on Friday. England had white-washed the Proteas in the shortest format after registering a thumping nine-wicket win in the third T20I.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) issued a statement and confirmed that the ODI series will commence on Sunday at Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl and the remaining two games will be played at Newlands, Cape Town on December 6 and 7 respectively."Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England Cricket Board (ECB) would like to announce the postponement of the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series to Sunday, 06 December 2020," CSA said. "This decision results from a player from the Proteas team testing positive for COVID-19 after the teams' last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the ODIs.

"In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials and all involved in the match, the Acting CEO of CSA, Kugandrie Govender as well as the CEO of the ECB, Tom Harrison, have agreed to postpone the first fixture to Sunday," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Robbie Fowler plots East Bengal's revival against NorthEast

After successive defeats against ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC, SC East Bengal will look to register their first win as they take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League ISL at the Tilak Maidan on Saturday. Coach Robbie Fowle...

World Bank announces US$1 million in COVID-19 aid for Timor-Leste

The World Bank has approved a US1 million emergency project for Timor-Leste to support the countrys fight against COVID-19. The grant will provide rapid support to better prevent and respond to the threat posed by the pandemic and strengthe...

Chennai, Dec 4 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 631 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,467 Hyderabad Telangana reported 631 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.72 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,467, the...

Poland is not changing EU budget stance, says PM

Poland is not changing its position on the EU budget and cannot accept funds being linked to a rule of law mechanism, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.We say clearly that we are not able to accept the budget for the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020