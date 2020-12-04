The following are the top/expected stories at 1700hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Updated report of first T20 between India and Australia in Canberra. *Post-match press conference copies from Canberra.

*Report of ISL match between Bengalauru FC and Chennaiyin FC in Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD INNINGS 1st T20I: Jadeja's onslaught takes India to 161 for 7 vs Australia Canberra, Dec 4 (PTI) KL Rahul continued his impressive run in the shortest format with yet another fifty but it took Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant back-end flourish to take India to a fighting 161 for 7 against Australia in the first T20 International here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-JADEJA First T20I: Chahal replaces concussed Jadeja in Indian team Canberra, Dec 4 (PTI) Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday replaced Ravindra Jadeja as a concussion substitute in the Indian team after the latter was hit on the helmet in the first T20 International against Australia here. SPO-CRI-IND-PUCOVSKI Will Pucovski up for "potential reality" of facing Indian bowlers Sydney, Dec 4 (PTI) The hype around his potential Test debut against India has Will Pucovski more excited than intimidated and the rising Australian batsman cannot wait to take on the visiting bowlers after having watched them on TV "dominating around the world." SPO-CRI-TAUFEL-SWITCH HIT Impossible to officiate change of grip, stance: Taufel on banning switch-hit Sydney, Dec 4 (PTI) Simon Taufel feels it will not be practical to outlaw the switch-hit shot, adding that it's "impossible" for the on-field umpire to monitor.

SPO-CRI-MORGAN Coded signals 100 per cent within spirit of game: Morgan Johannesburg, Dec 4 (PTI) England skipper Eoin Morgan has defended the use of real-time coded signals from the dressing room to the field, saying it is well within the spirit of the game. SPO-CRI-DDCA-CAC Wassan to head DDCA's new Cricket Advisory Committee New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday named former India player Atul Wassan as the chairperson of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the upcoming season.

SPO-BOX-ELECTION Former MCA president Ashish Shelar in fray for president's post in Boxing Federation elections Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Former Mumbai Cricket Association president and BJP leader Ashish Shelar has filed his nomination for the president's post in the Boxing Federation of India, challenging incumbent Ajay Singh in elections to be held on December 18. SPO-FARMERS-BOX-SANDHU Former boxing coach G S Sandhu offers to return Dronacharya in support of agitating farmers New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Former national boxing coach Gurbax Singh Sandhu, during whose tenure India secured its maiden Olympic medal in the sport, on Friday said he will return his Dronacharya award if demands of the farmers protesting against new agriculture laws are not addressed.

SPO-WREST-NARISINGH Wrestler Narsingh Yadav clears COVID-19 test, set for World Cup in Serbia New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Wrestler Narsingh Yadav's participation in the upcoming World Cup in Serbia was confirmed on Friday after he returned a negative test for dreaded coronavirus. SPO-FOOT-SHIELD-ARROWS IFA Shield will serve as good preparation for I-League: Indian Arrows coach Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) Indian Arrows head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh feels that the IFA Shield, which begins here on Sunday, will serve as an ideal preparation for the I-League to be held in Bengal starting next month..