CA congratulates Australian women's team on winning The Don Award

Cricket Australia Interim CEO Nick Hockley on Friday congratulated the Australian women's team on receiving the prestigious Don Award for their performance at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:17 IST
Australia women's team celebrates T20 World Cup win with Katy Perry (Photo/ ICC Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia Interim CEO Nick Hockley on Friday congratulated the Australian women's team on receiving the prestigious Don Award for their performance at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year. Arguably the highest honour in Australian sport, the award is given to the Australian sportsperson or team who through their performance and example has most inspired the nation.

Led by captain Meg Lanning and coach Matthew Mott, the team showed incredible resilience throughout the tournament to claim the title in front of a record crowd of 86,147 at the MCG on International Women's Day. After a first-up defeat to eventual finalists India, Australia showed plenty of grit and determination to fight its way out of the pool rounds before defying the weather gods in its semi-final encounter against South Africa to book a place in the Final on March 8.

It was in the Final that Australia showed its true dominance, claiming an 85-run victory and a record fifth T20 World Cup crown. Openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney finished the tournament as the top two leading run-scorers; the latter being named Player of the Tournament for the first time, while bowlers Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen finished first and second on the wicket-taking tally.

"The Australian women's team is one of the most dominant and successful sporting teams this country has ever seen and we're so proud of what they continue to achieve individually and as a group," Hockley said in a statement. "To see them lift the T20 World Cup trophy in front of more than 86,000 fans was a moment I and a lot of people around Australia will remember for a long time. There's no doubt they had to overcome plenty of hurdles to even get to that final, but to see them excel under pressure was a true show of the character and fight this team possesses," he added. (ANI)

