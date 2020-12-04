Left Menu
India beat Australia by 11 runs in first T20 International

Brief Scores India 1617 in 20 overs KL Rahul 51, Ravindra Jadeja 44 not out Moises Henriques 322Australia 150 for 7 in 20 overs Aaron Finch 35 Yuzvendra Chahal 325, T Natarajan 330.

Updated: 04-12-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:34 IST
India beat Australia by 11 runs in first T20 International

India beat Australia by 11 runs in the first T20 International against here on Friday

KL Rahul top-scored for India with a 40-ball 51 while Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 44 from 23 balls as India posted 161 for 7 in their 20 overs after being put in to bat. Moises Henriques was the most successful Australian bowler with 3/22. Chasing the target, Australia could only score 150 for 7 with captain Aaron Finch top-scoring with 35. Yuzvendra Chahal and T Natarajan picked up three wickets apiece for India. Brief Scores: India: 161/7 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 51, Ravindra Jadeja 44 not out; Moises Henriques 3/22)

Australia: 150 for 7 in 20 overs (Aaron Finch 35; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/25, T Natarajan 3/30).

