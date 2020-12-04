India beat Australia by 11 runs in first T20 International

India beat Australia by 11 runs in the first T20 International against here on Friday

KL Rahul top-scored for India with a 40-ball 51 while Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 44 from 23 balls as India posted 161 for 7 in their 20 overs after being put in to bat. Moises Henriques was the most successful Australian bowler with 3/22. Chasing the target, Australia could only score 150 for 7 with captain Aaron Finch top-scoring with 35. Yuzvendra Chahal and T Natarajan picked up three wickets apiece for India. Brief Scores: India: 161/7 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 51, Ravindra Jadeja 44 not out; Moises Henriques 3/22)

Australia: 150 for 7 in 20 overs (Aaron Finch 35; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/25, T Natarajan 3/30).