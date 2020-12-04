Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Diamond League to have full programme of 32 disciplines in 2021

The process has helped remind all of us about why the WDL (Diamond League) is so special and I'm confident this will shine through to the fans in this coming season." The Diamond League said it hoped to better promote field events by introducing a new format - with a qualifying round and a final - for long jump, triple jump, shot put, javelin and discus. Athletics Association president Christian Taylor, the Olympic and World triple jump champion, welcomed the move to include all 32 disciplines.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 18:33 IST
Athletics-Diamond League to have full programme of 32 disciplines in 2021

The Diamond League said on Friday that it plans to return to a full competition format next year with a complete programme of 32 disciplines if the global health situation allows it.

A new format was introduced for the 2020 season with the number of disciplines brought down to 24 in an effort to create a faster-paced meeting that is more palatable to television viewers but the move was widely criticised. But the Diamond League said it would reinstate among other events the triple jump, discus, 200m, 3000m steeplechase and 5000m in 2021.

"This has been a frustrating year for the athletes, meeting directors, broadcasters, sponsors and of course fans," Diamond League Association chairman and the president of the sport's governing body Sebastian Coe said in a statement. "We've used this time ... to openly discuss issues, share ideas to grow the Diamond League and understand more about the pressures each group faces.

"... The process has helped remind all of us about why the WDL (Diamond League) is so special and I'm confident this will shine through to the fans in this coming season." The Diamond League said it hoped to better promote field events by introducing a new format - with a qualifying round and a final - for long jump, triple jump, shot put, javelin and discus.

Athletics Association president Christian Taylor, the Olympic and World triple jump champion, welcomed the move to include all 32 disciplines. "We are delighted that athletes' voices have been heard," Taylor said. "Rest assured we will continue advocating for all stadium events to be included in the future."

The Diamond League said a total of $7 million in prize money would be awarded over the course of the 2021 season, which would comprise 13 meetings in 12 countries and culminate in a final over two days in Zurich.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says war ending, with most Tigray leaders dead or caught

Ethiopia said it had captured or killed most commanders of a rebellious northern force, while Tigrays fugitive local leader countered on Friday that civilians were protesting against looting by occupying soldiers. Neither side gave proof fo...

Carrie Underwood says she found 'sense of peace' in quarantine

American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood recently spoke with Apple Musics Zane Lowe for his At Home With series and opened up about how the nationwide coronavirus quarantine has changed her life. According to Fox News, the ongoing corona...

Praween Prakash appointed Purba Medinipur SP

The West Bengal government on Friday named Praween Prakash as the new superintendent of police of Purba Medinipur district, a notification said. Prakash was deputy commissioner of North Zone in Howrah Police Commissionerate.Prakash replaces...

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Not sure whether Chahal will play next game, says Samson

Despite Yuzvendra Chahals heroics in the first T20I, India batsman Sanju Samson isnt sure about the spinners inclusion in the playing XI for the second match against Australia on Sunday. Chahal turned the tide after he took the field in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020