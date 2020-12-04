They can be really influential: Klopp on return of fans to Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to the return of fans to Anfield on Sunday and believes that 2,000 people in attendance can have a positive impact on his team's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Reds will play in front of supporters for the first time since March this weekend after games were forced to be contested behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunday will see the first step taken towards venues being allowed to return to full capacity when 2,000 fans will be present at Anfield having been successful in a ticket ballot earlier this week. "I hope it will be a great experience for all of us, but I don't know. As I said before, as a player I played very often in front of 2,000 people they were not always in the best mood, to be honest! Two-thousand people can create a bad mood, I remember that very well," Klopp said in his pre-Wolves press conference on Friday afternoon.

"After that long break, I think our fans will be in the best possible shape. As we've always said when you go to Anfield it is not important how many [of] you there are, it's all about how big your influence will be. "I hope 2,000 people can be really influential, that they really help. First and foremost, they have to enjoy the game. I don't hope that if they see the first pass that will not arrive from player A to player B that they think, 'Oh my god, again!' and stuff like this - they just should be happy that they are in the stadium again. I'm very happy that we have them there and let's make the best of it," he added. (ANI)