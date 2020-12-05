Sports Schedule
Sports Schedule for Saturday, Dec 5 CRICKET: *Preview of second T20 between India and Australia in Sydney. *Day 3 of first Test between New Zealand and West Indies in Hamilton. *Other stories related to India and international cricket.
FOOTBALL: *ISL match Northeast United and SC East Bengal. *Stories from all top leagues including EPL, La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga. GOLF: *Women's Pro Tour event in Noida.
