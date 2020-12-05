Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Alkmaar fire coach Slot after he is linked to another job

AZ lost a one-off qualifier at Dynamo Kyiv in September in their bid to reach the Champions League group phase but in the Europa League have beaten Napoli away and could next Thursday finish in the top two in their group and advance to the last 32. In the Dutch league, seventh-placed AZ are unbeaten after nine games but trail leaders Ajax by 10 points with a game in hand.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 05-12-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 17:50 IST
Soccer-Alkmaar fire coach Slot after he is linked to another job

AZ Alkmaar fired coach Arne Slot on Saturday after he was linked to the Feyenoord job for next season, despite being unbeaten in the Dutch league and having a strong chance of reaching the Europa League last 32. His dismissal comes a day after Dutch media reported he was the hot favourite to take over from Dick Advocaat at Feyenoord for the next campaign.

"As a club we have elected for an immediate departure. At AZ we want a head coach who is fully focused on AZ," said their technical director Max Huiberts in a club statement. Feyenoord coach Advocaat, 73, this week said it would be his last term in charge after which the Dutch press reported Slot was the Rotterdam club's choice to take over for the 2021-22 campaign.

AZ said they had approached Slot after reading the reports and then made their decision. The 42-year-old Slot took AZ level on points at the top of the Eredivisie table last season when the COVID-19 crisis saw the league suspended and then the rest of the season called off.

However, leaders Ajax Amsterdam were given the Dutch direct entry into the Champions League group stage while AZ, who had an worse goal difference but had beaten Ajax a fortnight before the season was halted, had to play in the preliminary rounds. AZ lost a one-off qualifier at Dynamo Kyiv in September in their bid to reach the Champions League group phase but in the Europa League have beaten Napoli away and could next Thursday finish in the top two in their group and advance to the last 32.

In the Dutch league, seventh-placed AZ are unbeaten after nine games but trail leaders Ajax by 10 points with a game in hand.

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Biotech says COVAXIN efficacious, safe, as Anil Vij tests positive for Covid-19

Bharat Biotech on Saturday defended its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, terming it safe and efficacious after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij tested positive for the viral disease despite taking the first shot of the medication. Vij had offered t...

Desist from commenting on Cong brass: Maha minister to allies

A Maharashtra Congress leader on Saturday said constituents of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA dispensation should stop commenting on the Congress leadership if they want a stable government in the state. State Congress working pres...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. WHO warns against pandemic complacency amid vaccine rolloutWorld Health Organization officials on Friday warned governments and citizens not to drop their guard over the COVID pandemic n...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Brazilian soy farmers try 5G technology with Huawei equipmentThe Brazilian farm state of Goias rolled out a pilot project on Thursday to increase productivity and take fast action again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020