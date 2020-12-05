Left Menu
Honour to be mentored by Dravid, says Chakravarthy

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy on Saturday said it is an honour to be mentored by former India batsman Rahul Dravid at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 21:11 IST
Spinner Varun Chakravarthy with former India batsman Rahul Dravid (Photo/ Varun Chakravarthy Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy on Saturday said it is an honour to be mentored by former India batsman Rahul Dravid at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Taking to Twitter, the spinner wrote: "With the "GREAT WALL OF INDIA". It's an honour to be mentored by Rahul sir. The caption on the wall says it all.."

Karnataka bowler was picked in the T20I squad for India's tour of Australia but a shoulder injury forced him to miss the series. He was included in the side at the back of his performance in the Indian Premier League. The 29-year-old was the go-to bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders in the latest edition of the IPL. He was the highest wicket-taker for the side as he clinched 17 scalps in 13 games.

Chakravarthy will now complete his rehabilitation process under NCA head Dravid. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

