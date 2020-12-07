ISL 7: We have the confidence that we will perform well, says Kerela coach Kibu Vicuna

After coming up short against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday, Kerela Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna said that the side has the confidence of performing well in the tournament going ahead this season. Kerela Blasters suffered a 3-1 defeat on Sunday and as a result, Vicuna's side is still winless this season. Blasters have played four matches in the season so far, suffering defeats in two, and the other two matches ending as draws.

"I think they played better, both teams got the chances, we gave them space, they converted the chances they got, they have the players of course, it was a fight for the ball, I think they were better in key areas," Vicuna said in a post-match press conference. "We are in the process, we have to keep going, we have the confidence that we are going to perform well," he added.

FC Goa bagged their first win in the ISL season 7 on Sunday as they defeated Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium. A brace from Igor Angulo (30', 90') and one from Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (52') ensured Juan Ferrando picked up his first win as Goa head coach. Vincente Gomez (90') scored a consolation goal for Kerala.

Kerala captain Costa Nhamoinesu was given his marching orders late on during injury time after being shown a second yellow card, following a rash tackle on Princeton Rebello. Talking about Costa's sending-off, Vicuna said: "Yes, you are right, the score was 2-1 in their favour, and we had five minutes to get the equaliser but Costa ended up getting a red card, we gave them the opportunity and they ended up scoring one more goal."

Kerela Blasters will next take on Bengaluru FC in the ISL on Sunday, December 13. (ANI)