Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC Test rankings: Williamson joins Kohli at 2nd spot post double ton

Kane Williamson's career-best score of 251 in the first Test against West Indies helped him jump up two places to join Virat Kohli at number two in the latest batting rankings.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 07-12-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 15:14 IST
ICC Test rankings: Williamson joins Kohli at 2nd spot post double ton
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kane Williamson's career-best score of 251 in the first Test against West Indies helped him jump up two places to join Virat Kohli at number two in the latest batting rankings. Williamson's massive 251 in Hamilton catapulted him into second place in the ICC Men's Test rankings, a position he now shares with Team India skipper Kohli. With his recent performance, he gained 74 points, moving from 812 to 886. His compatriot, Tom Latham, garnered his career-best points tally of 733 and settled into the tenth place on the table, thanks to his innings of 86.

From the West Indies camp, Jermaine Blackwood continued the good form he showed on the tour of England earlier in the year, scoring his second Test century. The knock shot him up 17 places to 41st, his best position since reaching 40th in August 2017. Alzarri Joseph's unlikely 86 in the second innings rocketed him up 31 places to rank 123 with a career-best of 219 points. Neil Wagner's six wickets in the match edged him ahead of England's Stuart Broad back into second place in the bowlers' rankings, equalling his career-best position, which he first achieved back in December 2019. Tim Southee made his Test debut back in March 2008, but his current tally of 817 points is his highest taking him to fourth.

West Indies captain Jason Holder dropped from fifth to seventh having not taken any wickets. Holder has also lost the top spot in the all-rounders' table. He was top by one point from England's Ben Stokes, but Stokes now has a twelve-point advantage. Stokes briefly held the top spot during the summer, snatching it from Holder after the second Test with the West Indies, before Holder reclaimed it. (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

GST investigators uncover fraudulent transactions of Rs 290 cr

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence DGGI, Nagpur has come across fraudulent transactions of Rs 290.70 crore, including fake input tax credit ITC of Rs 25.22 crore, after searches at a private firm and one person has been arrested, a...

I am recovering, be back soon: Rahul Roy

Actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke last month, on Monday said he is recovering well and thanked fans for their support. The Aashiqui star was admitted to the intensive care unit of Nanavati Hospital here due to a progressive brain...

Commission on caste data will be led by former HC judge: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday said a commission to gather quantifiable caste wise data and submit a report to the government would be headed by former judge of the Madras High Court, A Kulasekaran. The commission would s...

Klopp pleased with Liverpool's 'high-level performance' in win over Wolves

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pleased with the teams victory over Wolves and said it was a really good, high-level performance from his side. Liverpool secured a dominating 4-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League here on Monday. With ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020