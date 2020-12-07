Left Menu
Development News Edition

Achieved success with single kidney:Anju Bobby George's stunning revelation

We are so proud of you being the only Indian so far to win a medal in the World Athletic Championship the minister said in his response to her tweet.The Athletics Federation of India said as Indias only medallist at the IAAF World Championships Paris, 2003, a gold medallist in the IAAF World Athletics Finals Monaco, 2005 and a remarkably consistent performer throughout her wonderful career, Anju is among the countrys most inspirational track and field stars.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 07-12-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 18:18 IST
Achieved success with single kidney:Anju Bobby George's stunning revelation

Olympian Anju Bobby George,who secured a historic bronze medal in the 2003 World Athletics Championship in Paris, on Monday said she achieved success and reached the top with a single kidney. In a tweet, the ace athlete, a gold medallist in the IAAF World Athletics Finals (Monaco, 2005), said she had many limitations, including being allergic to even a painkiller, but still made it.

"Believe it or not, I'm one of the fortunate, among very few who reached the world top with a single KIDNEY, allergic with even a painkiller, with a dead takeoff leg...Many limitations..still made it. Can we call, magic of a coach or his talent," Anju tweeted.

Her career blossomed under the coaching of husband Robert Bobby George. Responding to her tweet, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said she brought laurels to India through her hard work, grit and determination.

"Anju, it's your hard work, grit and determination to bring laurels for India supported by the dedicated coaches and the whole technical backup team. We are so proud of you being the only Indian so far to win a medal in the World Athletic Championship!" the minister said in his response to her tweet.

The Athletics Federation of India said as Indias only medallist at the IAAF World Championships (Paris, 2003), a gold medallist in the IAAF World Athletics Finals (Monaco, 2005) and a remarkably consistent performer throughout her wonderful career, Anju is among the countrys most inspirational track and field stars. She finished sixth in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens with a personal best leap of 6.83m but was elevated to fifth place in 2007 when the United States of Americas Marion Jones was disqualified for a doping offence.

"Her gold medal in the Asian Games in Busan in 2002 with a jump of 6.53m was an early indication of things to come the following couple of years. From a 5.98m jumper in 1996, her rise was encouraging but she stagnated a little before blossoming fully under the coaching of husband Robert Bobby George," the federation said.

PTI TGB BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Gauhati HC stays Centre's permission to Oil India to drill seven wells inside Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

Gauhati HC stays Centres permission to Oil India to drill seven wells inside Dibru-Saikhowa National Park....

Kabila alliance rejects Congo president's bid for new coalition

Allies of former Congolese president Joseph Kabila on Monday accused President Felix Tshisekedi of violating the constitution over his plan to form a new governing coalition, describing the move as dictatorial. Tshisekedi and Kabila formed ...

Karnataka Congress extends support to farmers' call for Bharat Bandh

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Monday extended support to the farmers call for Bharat Band in protest against the new farm laws, saying that farmers are a great support to the economy. We would like to extend our support to t...

J-K records 280 new COVID cases, 9 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 280 new COVID-19 cases, while nine fatalities took place in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,13,568 and the death toll to 1,755, officials said. Out of the fresh cases, 166 are from the Jammu div...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020