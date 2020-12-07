The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in Vasco. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW Eyeing Clean Sweep: India ready to crush Aussie morale in 3rd T20 International Sydney, Dec 7 (PTI) The series pocketed and their confidence restored, India would eye nothing less than a clean sweep when they take on an Australian side significantly weakened by injury blows, in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-JADEJA-FITNESS Concussion and dodgy hamstring may keep Jadeja out of first Test vs OZ By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to miss the opening Test against Australia owing to the concussion and a hamstring injury that he sustained during the opening T20 International in Canberra. SPO-CRI-INDA 1st Warm-Up: Umesh, Ashwin make their case, Green ton takes Aus A to 286/8 Sydney, Dec 7 (PTI) Senior pros Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin staked strong claims to be included in India's playing XI for the first Test with impressive performances against Australia A, which scored 286 for 8 on the second day, riding on Cameron Green's unbeaten century.

SPO-CRI-IND-WADE Smith will do a great job if he gets captaincy again: Wade Sydney, Dec 7 (PTI) Australia's stand-in T20 skipper Matthew Wade on Monday said batting mainstay Steve Smith, who has "plenty of say" in how the team is driven on the field, would do a "great job" if he is given the leadership role again. SPO-CRI-PAK-VIRUS Pakistan squad clears fifth COVID test, to leave managed isolation on Tuesday Christchurch, Dec 7 (PTI) The touring Pakistan squad has returned negative in a fifth round of COVID-19 tests and will now be able to leave their managed isolation on Tuesday, subject to clearance from the health ministry, New Zealand Cricket said on Monday.

SPO-NDTL-RIJIJU-WADA Rijiju says NDTL has taken corrective steps, urges WADA chief to lift suspension New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged the World Anti-Doping Agency to lift the suspension imposed on the National Dope Testing Labaratory, saying that it has taken "various corrective measures" prescribed by the global body. SPO-GOLF-PGTI-JEEV Kochhar prevails in playoff against Lahiri to win Jeev Milkha Invitational Meet Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) Karandeep Kochhar fashioned a remarkable come-from-behind victory at his home course, prevailing in the playoff against Anirban Lahiri at the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational golf tournament, that was extended by a day due to fading light, here on Monday.

SPO-FARMERS-ATHLETES Farmers protest: Athletes march towards Rahstrapati Bhawan to return awards, halted midway New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Led by two-time Asian Games gold-winning former wrestler Kartar Singh, a few sportspersons from Punjab on Monday marched towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to return "35 national sports awards" in a show of solidarity with farmers agitating against new agriculture laws but were stopped midway by the police. SPO-FARMERS-IOA Let's have faith in govt: IOA urges athletes to treat awards and farmers' issue as two separate things New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association on Monday urged sportspersons supporting the ongoing protest against new agriculture laws to have faith in the government to resolve the impasse, saying they should treat their national honours and the agitation as "two separate things." SPO-CRI-NATARAJAN First series win for my country memorable and special: Natarajan Sydney, Dec 7 (PTI) Indian seamer Thangarasu Natarajan on Monday described his experience of winning the T20I series against Australia in the national colours as "memorable and special".

SPO-DOPING-NADA-WEBINAR Govt finalising law to punish "real sources of doping" in 3-6 months: NADA DG New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The government is working on finalising a law to punish the "real sources of doping" in sports in the next three to six months, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) Director General Navin Agarwal said on Monday. SPO-FOOT-BALA Bala scores her first goal in Scottish Women's Premier League Glasgow, Dec 7 (PTI) Star Indian footballer Bala Devi scored her first goal for the Rangers FC in a 9-0 decimation of Motherwell FC in the Scottish Women's Premier League.

SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKINGS Williamson rises to joint 2nd with Kohli in ICC Test rankings for batsmen Dubai, Dec 7 (PTI) New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Monday moved up a rung to join his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli at the second spot in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen. SPO-ISL-NEUFC Bengaluru, NorthEast aim to keep unbeaten streak intact Margao, Dec 7 (PTI) Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United will look to keep their unbeaten streak intact when they cross swords in an Indian Super League match here on Tuesday.