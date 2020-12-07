Left Menu
Nerijus Valskis struck a brilliant brace as Jamshedpur FC handed ATK Mohun Bagan their first defeat of the season in the Indian Super League here on Monday.

Jamshedpur striker Valskis' brace sinks ATK Mohun Bagan

Nerijus Valskis struck a brilliant brace as Jamshedpur FC handed ATK Mohun Bagan their first defeat of the season in the Indian Super League here on Monday. The 2-1 win was the first for Jamshedpur FC from four matches. ATK Mohun Bagan also suffered their first defeat in four matches. Last season's Golden Boot winner Valskis scored in the 30th and 66th minute while Roy Krishna pulled one back for ATKMB in the 80th minute.

The Lithuanian striker Valskis was at his best and fired in a cracking header from an Aitor Monroy corner to give Jamshedpur the lead. He timed his jump to perfection and powered in his header past Arindam Bhattacharja. ATKMB conceded a second goal in a similar fashion when the Lithuanian utilised another Monroy corner to bring up his brace and become this season's joint leading scorer so far with five goals.

It was a poor defensive display by ATKMB for the second goal as Monroy whipped in the corner at the near post where it hit Subhasish Bose and deflected. An unmarked Valskis brilliantly tapped it into the back of the net to seal their first victory of the season. ATKMB's star forward Roy Krishna scored in the 80th minute in what appeared a clear offside when the Fijian marksman received the ball but the the goal was allowed.

In the dying minutes of the match, substitute Manvir Singh shot from inside the box almost found the target but it went wide as JFC managed to cling onto their lead. The loss meant ATKMB -- nine points from four matches -- slipped to second spot behind Mumbai City on goal difference, while the Red Miners jumped to seventh spot --five points from four matches -- on the back of their first win.

Jamshedpur made two changes to their side which was held to a 1-1 draw by Hyderabad FC. Owen Coyle handed a first start to William Lalnunfela while goalkeeper TP Rehenesh was back in the side after serving a suspension. Eduardo Garcia, Brandon Inman, Glan Martins all started for ATK Mohun Bagan as coach Antonio Habas made three changes to his side which defeated Odisha FC. Yet, despite fresh legs, the Mariners got off to a lackluster start.

