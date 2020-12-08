Soccer-Arsenal struggling without Ozil's creativity, says Ljungberg

Left Menu
Former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg has questioned the club's decision to freeze out Mesut Ozil from their Premier League squad and says there are few better players at opening up defences than the German playmaker.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 09:38 IST
Former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg has questioned the club's decision to freeze out Mesut Ozil from their Premier League squad and says there are few better players at opening up defences than the German playmaker. Ozil has not played for Arsenal since March and was not named in the squad lists for the Premier League and the Europa League, effectively sidelining the 32-year-old until January when the club can submit a new list.

Without a recognised playmaker in the squad, Arsenal have looked listless in attack, scoring only 10 goals in 11 league matches. Arteta's side are 15th and trail leaders Tottenham Hotspur by 11 points. Ljungberg, who took over as interim coach at Arsenal when Unai Emery was sacked last season and assisted Arteta until departing in August, said he did not know why Ozil was not in the picture.

"When you have a player like that, and I don't say he should play every single week ... but when you have possession and you need to find that cute pass, I don't think there are any better players than Mesut doing that," Ljungberg told Sky Sports. "Of course you lose a bit defensively, but it's a decision they've made. I don't know why the decision's been made and he's outside the 25-man squad, so they can't use him.

"But for those things, I don't think there are many better in the world." Arteta has previously said that Ozil's situation is a "football decision". The German, who is one of the highest-paid players at the club, is out of contract at the end of the season.

